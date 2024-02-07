‘I know I’m the best’: Worcester’s Jamaine Ortiz has his first shot at a title belt

The road to a title fight hasn’t been easy. Ortiz’s first 13 professional bouts were on small New England shows, but he caught the attention of a major promoter and signed a co-promotional deal with Top Rank in May.

On Thursday, he’ll have the opportunity to fulfill that dream.

Jamaine Ortiz has lived a normal life, working in construction, but his goal was always to become a world champion boxer.

Advancing a boxing career without a major promoter isn’t easy, but Ortiz didn’t let that stop him. It was worth it for the 27-year-old from Worcester, because it has all led to this rare moment.

Advertisement

“Being the first Worcester-born and -bred world champion is something to be excited for,” Ortiz said.

On Thursday, “The Technician” will square off against Teofimo Lopez, whose WBO super lightweight title will be on the line in Las Vegas as the headline bout of Top Rank’s Super Bowl Week show. The fight will be on ESPN.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“There’s times where you see everyone else up top and you just know where you deserve to be,” Ortiz said. “I know I’m the best. I know I deserve to be showcasing my skills on a global stage.”

In his most recent outing in September, Ortiz outpointed Antonio Moran, overcoming some adversity to punish Moran over 10 rounds. It was Ortiz’s first fight since losing a competitive bout to Vasiliy Lomachenko, a two-time Olympic champion and three-weight world champion.

The win over Moran earned Ortiz a spot in the top 10 of the WBO’s rankings and a shot at Lopez’s belt.

Lopez has won titles in two divisions, and ESPN BET has him as a 7-1 favorite.

“I’ve been the underdog before. It doesn’t bother me,” Ortiz said. “I like it, it gives me more motivation.”

Advertisement

Lopez and Ortiz squared off as amateurs in 2015 at the National Golden Gloves final, where Lopez won a decision. This time, the stakes are much bigger.

“The nerves are definitely different,” said Tim Bradley Jr., a two-division world champion and member of the 2023 International Boxing Hall of Fame class, who is calling the bout for ESPN. “The anticipation kills you throughout the leadup to the fight.”

Ortiz’s trainer, Rocky Hernandez, can’t tell whether his fighter is nervous.

“Jamaine is always hard to read,” he said.

But he’s sure about two things: “He’s been training hard. He’s hungrier than ever.”

While getting prepared physically is important, to Bradley, it’s more to be mentally prepared for a fight of this magnitude.

“It’s 90 percent mental,” Bradley said. “As fighters, we all have doubt in our minds. You have to fight that doubt. The way you fight it is by preparing yourself.”

The fight will take place at 140 pounds, a new weight class for Ortiz, who is 17-1-1 as a professional with eight knockouts. He isn’t worried about the transition from 135 pounds because he expects to be “stronger and faster,” but there are always questions when a fighter moves up in weight.

“Will he be more comfortable at this weight?” Bradley asked. “Will some power come up with him? We’ll have to wait and find out.”

Bradley expects Ortiz to be competitive, but he’ll have to make adjustments in real time.

Advertisement

Ortiz and Lopez have similar styles. They’re both athletic, and they both carry their hands low. Lopez is more explosive and holds the power advantage, but Ortiz is more versatile, Bradley said.

“Jamaine’s multifaceted,” Bradley said. “He can go from orthodox to southpaw, he can come forward and be aggressive, he can fight off his back foot, he can be a counter-puncher.”

Bradley said Ortiz will need to target Lopez’s body because Lopez doesn’t typically counter straight punches to the body, and he’ll also need to counter Lopez when he lunges.

“If he has a good camp and knows the mistakes that Teofimo makes, he can be ultra-competitive in this fight and potentially pull off a victory,” Bradley said.

José Rivera, Worcester’s last world champion who was born in Philadelphia but moved to the area as a teenager, is eager for Ortiz to fill the void that the city has had.

“I’ve been dying to hand the baton over, and we finally have that opportunity,” Rivera said.

Ortiz has a vision for how the fight will play out.

“I see myself winning by knockout,” he said.

Eli Cloutier can be reached at eli.cloutier@globe.com. Follow him @iamelicloutier.