Jodanny Fleurival wins long jump to give O’Bryant boys’ Boston City League track and field title

Jodanny Fleurival was not simply shooting for a top finish in the long jump at the Boston City League Track & Field Championships. The O’Bryant junior is determined to get into the college of his dreams. And every point counts.

Delayed a day in his bid because of an issue Tuesday with the runway at the Reggie Lewis Center, Fleurival leapt 19 feet, 11 inches Wednesday to edge Brighton sophomore Jeriel Francis, who also soared 19-11 in his final jump, but fouled in one of his four attempts. Fleurival hit all his jumps.

“I worked hard all season to do this so it feels really great,” Fleurival said.