MIAA votes to eliminate scheduling endowment games by 2025

In discussion, the board agreed that endowment games have moved away from that intended purpose, and become a fallback for programs that realized they had overbooked their schedule and needed to negate the results of one or two games.

During Wednesday’s virtual meeting, the MIAA’s board of directors voted unanimously to remove endowment games, which were originally intended as a way for schools to schedule games, for fundraising purposes, that did not official count for postseason qualification.

By July 1 2025, endowment games will not be an available scheduling option for MIAA member schools.

The board approved an official process that would allow schools to apply to become exclusion programs in an effort to fill their schedules. Exclusion schools are able to negate the impact of games against teams from different divisions to avoid the negative drawbacks related to postseason rankings.

There are currently 23 exclusions schools in the MIAA, with five from the Greater Boston League (Everett, Malden, Medford, Revere, and Somerville) set to be removed after 2023-24. Under the new process, schools can apply to become exclusion schools for a two-year basis, effective July 2025.

This exclusion process will not be made available for football programs. Associate executive director Richard Pearson, the MIAA liaison to the football committee, pointed out that the fall calendar over the next two years would allow football programs to schedule nine games and use exclusion status, so the board motioned to exclude football from the proposal.

▪ MIAA Executive Director Bob Baldwin said that all member schools will receive notice this week of the next phase of the organization’s program to address hate and bias in the platform of sport. With approval from the state’s Attorney General, the next phase of the program would allow for trainers from Northeastern to work with students and teachers separately at schools, with regional training centers available.

▪ Baldwin also outlined a plan to formalize the process of appointing sport committee members. Baldwin’s proposal to clearly define the roles of district athletic committees will be on the agenda when the board meets next month.



