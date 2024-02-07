The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching. Follow along with live updates.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET. Teams are weighing a final chance to improve rosters for a playoff push — or punt on current cores to acquire future assets — before the window slams shut for the season.
Plenty of big moves have already happened in an unusual in-season trade market, from the James Harden blockbuster in the early days of the season to the Raptors’ firesale that saw Toronto flip Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby for a fresh start.
There are still plenty of impact players left on the market, and it’s just a question if any of the contenders are willing to push their chips into the center for this season.
Follow along below.
Welcome to our trade deadline live blog — 12:00 p.m.
It’s that time of year again, when NBA executives have a phone pressed to their ears or held beneath their fingers with potential trade activity on the rise and due diligence needing done.
It seems like the Celtics will stay fairly quiet at the deadline, only perhaps making a move on the margins like they did last season. But a handful of other teams have big decisions to make, whether it be on an all-in playoff push or an all-out reset button on their franchise.
We’ll have live updates on all the latest trade deadlines news through 3 p.m. tomorrow, when any trades need to be finalized, lest GMs forever hold their peace.
Let’s get into it.
