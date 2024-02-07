The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching. Follow along with live updates.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET. Teams are weighing a final chance to improve rosters for a playoff push — or punt on current cores to acquire future assets — before the window slams shut for the season.

Plenty of big moves have already happened in an unusual in-season trade market, from the James Harden blockbuster in the early days of the season to the Raptors’ firesale that saw Toronto flip Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby for a fresh start.

There are still plenty of impact players left on the market, and it’s just a question if any of the contenders are willing to push their chips into the center for this season.