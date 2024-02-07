If Celtics make a move at deadline, it likely would be for a bench player as injury insurance

Last summer, they acquired Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday in two massive trades, positioning themselves for another title push. So far, the results have been encouraging. At 38-12, they sit comfortably in first place in the Eastern Conference, five games ahead of the Cavaliers and Bucks. In essence, their deadline deals were completed months ago.

Each February, the NBA trade deadline serves as a notable mile marker as teams pursue their final significant moves to prepare for potential championship runs. But when considering the Celtics , it is important to simply flip the calendar a bit.

The Celtics have the NBA’s best top six, and it is very unlikely that anything will be done to disturb the roles of that group. Coach Joe Mazzulla has stressed in recent weeks that he does not believe the team needs upgrades.

“The most important thing for me is never being a coach that always feels like we have to have something,” Mazzulla said. “Very comfortable with our roster. Very confident with 1-17. And everybody on our roster has done something to impact winning, and that’s the most important thing.”

The championship chances are as good as they’ve ever been during Brad Stevens’s 11-year tenure here, starting as coach and now as president of basketball operations. But the front office continues to canvass the league in search of upgrades, even if they turn out to be minor.

According to league sources, it would be a surprise if the Celtics did not complete at least one deal prior to Thursday’s 3 p.m. deadline. But the most likely route, the sources said, would be adding a bench piece who probably would serve as insurance in case one of the main rotation players is injured.

Of course, a source said, there will be discussions about bigger deals, as it is fairly common for trades that appeared dead to be resuscitated in the final minutes before the deadline. But given the landscape around the league and the wariness about throwing off their momentum, a significant deal by the Celtics remains improbable.

Last year, the Celtics traded two second-round picks to the Thunder for veteran forward Mike Muscala. Muscala never cracked the rotation, and even though the price was not steep, it was fair to question the value the Celtics received. But they never dealt with significant injuries that would have pushed Muscala into a prominent role.

The Celtics’ primary tool to use this week is the $6.2 million trade exception that was created when they sent Grant Williams to the Mavericks in a sign-and-trade last summer. That exception, which essentially will expire after Thursday, allows them to acquire a player making up to $6.2 million without sending back salary for matching purposes. The Celtics also have an empty roster spot, so they would not need to alter their roster to acquire a player.

For a team that has been in contention for several years, the Celtics’ cupboard of draft picks remains well-stocked, leaving them plenty of capital to dangle in a potential deal.

The Celtics have all of their first-round picks through 2030 available to trade, aside from the 2028 selection that could be owed to the Spurs in a pick-swap that was part of the Derrick White deal two seasons ago. They also have a deep collection of second-round picks, including three this year.

Stevens said recently that the Celtics will likely look for a big wing, but added that the help might already be on the current roster. Backup forward Oshae Brissett has received a larger role since Stevens made those comments, perhaps because of a renewed trust in him, or perhaps as more of a trial period.

The Celtics also could wait to see what transpires in the buyout market, as Boston could be an attractive destination to a player seeking a championship. But they will be limited there, because as a team operating above the $172 million first apron, they cannot sign a waived player who was making at least the $12.4 million mid-level exception.

The Celtics reportedly have shown interest in reuniting with big man Kelly Olynyk, who makes $12.2 million this year. A trade involving matching salary would be quite complicated, but if Olynyk agrees to a buyout with the Jazz, for example, this could become the more realistic route.

Two-way-contract center Neemias Queta has played well in limited action this season, averaging 4.8 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 60.8 percent from the field over 22 games. There should be more opportunities for him down the stretch, too, as the team prioritizes rest for Porzingis and center Al Horford. But if the Celtics want Queta in the fold for the playoffs, they will need to eventually convert his deal to a standard contract.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.