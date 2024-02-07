Nick D’Olympio’s hat trick lifts Catholic Memorial hockey over Archbishop Williams

With two third-period tallies to complete the hat trick, D’Olympio paced third-ranked Catholic Memorial to a 4-3 nonleague triumph over No. 5 Archbishop Williams at Canton Sportsplex.

A cross-ice dart connected with Nick D’Olympio but instead of opting for a quick chance on goal, the sophomore dished it wide to Connor Fryberger. D’Olympia took two hard strides, set up in the slot, and one-timed his third goal of the afternoon into the far side.

CANTON –– Catholic Memorial senior defenseman Michael Corbett wheeled into the offensive zone and hit the brakes at the left point, surveying his options.

“We practiced it in practice yesterday, that give and go,” said D’Olympio, breaking down the winning goal. “It’s worked well for us this year and if I see it there, I’m going to do it. Me and [Fryberger] have great chemistry, I know that I’m going to give it to him there, I’m getting it right back.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

D’Olympio slapped home a feed from junior Cameron Reed on the left post for the game’s first goal. The sophomore capitalized on a two-on-one, finishing a feed from senior RJ Donahue over the goaltender’s glove to put the Knights back on top, 2-1, in the second period. D’Olympio’s hockey IQ and awareness helped him find open space in which to work.

Advertisement

“He’s been a special player for us this year and a difference maker,” said Catholic Memorial coach Larry Rooney.

Donahue supplied three assists and Reed added two helpers. The trio showcased their ability to win battles along the wall and forecheck hard but also incorporate speed to create opportunities in transition.

“We want to be fast all game long,” said Donahue. “Shut them down on the forecheck, they’ll make turnovers, and we’ll put them in the net.”

Finn Kelly, Patrick Hampton, and TJ Cooper scored for the Bishops (13-3-0).

Advertisement

The Knights (10-5-3) are 4-0-1 in their last five contests. Junior goaltender Ryan Littlefield made a few monumental stops in the final minutes, denying Casey Kelley twice in the slot before stonewalling Nolan O’Neil to preserve the victory.

“We’re in mid-February, getting down to the stretch of creating momentum going into the tournament, so this is a big win for us,” said Rooney.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.