Nick Saban to join ESPN as an analyst following retirement from coaching

When Nick Saban announced his retirement from coaching football at the University of Alabama in January, it seemed like only a matter of time before he joined a major network to begin a career in broadcasting.

The longtime coach will join ESPN primarily as an analyst on the set of “College GameDay.” Saban will also assist on coverage of the NFL Draft and SEC media days, according to the network’s Adam Schefter. He’ll join the likes of Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee, who headlined last season’s “College GameDay” lineup.

Saban won seven national championships — more than any other major college football coach — and turned Alabama back into a national powerhouse with six of those titles in 17 seasons. He finished his final season by leading the Crimson Tide from a shaky start to a Southeastern Conference championship. Alabama made it to the College Football Playoff before falling in overtime to Michigan in a semifinal game at the Rose Bowl.