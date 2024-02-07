Ballplayers already are stirring at Red Sox camp in Fort Myers

With new pitching coach Andrew Bailey watching, Brayan Bello made some throws from flat ground in front of the clubhouse in 60-degree weather. Brennan Bernardino and Brandon Walter also were on the field.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Red Sox pitchers and catchers don’t officially get started until next week. But a large workout group was on hand at Fenway South Wednesday morning.

One structural improvement was a plyometrics wall behind the main bullpen to aid the pitchers in warming up.

Utilityman added

Free agent utility player Dalton Guthrie was signed to a minor league contract that included an invitation to spring training.

Advertisement

The 28-year-old has hit .244 with a .726 OPS in 37 games for the Phillies the last two seasons, receiving playing time at all three outfield positions, second base, and third base.

Guthrie is a .289 hitter with a .791 OPS in 209 career Triple A games. He was a shortstop at the University of Florida and has played 104 minor league games at that position.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

The Sox also signed undrafted righthander Cooper Adams to a minor league contract. He played at UMBC and Mount St. Mary’s from 2020-23. Adams was 8-3 with a 4.70 ERA last season and struck out 73 over 82⅓ innings.

Weiss to Twins

Righthanded reliever Zack Weiss, who was designated for assignment last week, was claimed off waivers by the Twins. Weiss, 31, has a 4.61 earned run average over 25 major league games with the Cubs, Angels, and Red Sox. He also has minor league time with the Reds and Mariners. The Sox lost righthander Max Castillo, who was claimed by the Phillies after being designated. He had been claimed off waivers from the Royals Jan. 2 … In the interest of reducing pregame traffic, parking fees were built into the ticket prices for spring training home games. It’s something other Grapefruit League teams have had success doing.

Advertisement

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.