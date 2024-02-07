The two sides to Theo Epstein’s return, and other Red Sox musings

Upon consideration of what this means, the hopeful part wins out here more often than not. Having him involved in any way — in a broad way with Fenway Sports Group’s assorted holdings, as a conduit between John Henry and Craig Breslow, as a trusted counselor in important personnel decisions — is a win for FSG and the Red Sox .

1. Anyone else fluctuating between hopeful and cynical regarding the news that Theo Epstein is back with the Red Sox as a senior adviser and part-owner?

Epstein is a certain Hall of Famer, and might have been even before he left the Red Sox and ended up building the Cubs into a champion in that other city of recurring baseball heartbreak. The news that he was coming back in any capacity was as welcome as it was surprising, and it was extremely surprising.

2. But the cynical part persists, and it should. It’s impossible not to perceive Epstein as a shield for all of the valid criticism — including the kind expressed in overwhelming boos — that ownership has been receiving lately as it refuses to add high-end, extremely expensive, but necessary talent to a ball club that has finished in last place in three of the past four seasons.

The Red Sox have emphasized that Epstein’s priorities will be with FSG and he will not be involved with day-to-day operations. Yet it has also been noted that, sure, he can be a conduit from Breslow to ownership.

The embattled Red Sox brain trust clearly does not mind the perception that Epstein is here to aid baseball operations, even if the day-to-day workings of the team are somewhere far down his list of priorities.

3. One of the best things to happen to the Red Sox in modern times was Billy Beane’s decision to back out of his acceptance of their general manager job in November 2002, opening the door for the 28-year-old Epstein to come here from San Diego and go about changing history.

One thing Brad Pitt doesn’t tell you in the “Moneyball” movie: Beane intended to trade Jason Varitek and pursue the White Sox’s Mark Johnson to be the catcher. Let’s not deeply consider how Red Sox history would be changed if that had happened, and just leave it at this: It’s doubtful that Johnson — he of the career .632 OPS in eight seasons — would have someday made A-Rod discover the robust flavor of a catcher’s mitt.

4. One way to generate some goodwill heading toward the least-anticipated Red Sox season I can recall: Out of nowhere, sign Triston Casas to a Braves-style long-term extension. This sentiment also applies to Brayan Bello, but Casas is the surer thing for the moment.

On May 1 last season, Casas went 0 for 3 with a walk in a 6-5 win over the Blue Jays, his average dropping to .128 and his OPS to .563. From that point forward, in 107 games, he slashed .291/.385/.531 with 21 home runs in 410 plate appearances.

He figured it out, and he stands as a reminder that for all of the talk about the prospects on their way, one of the cornerstones of the next excellent Red Sox team is already here and has found real success.

5. Unless there’s an unexpected transaction to come, second baseman Vaughn Grissom will be the most interesting new player on the roster when everyone gathers in Fort Myers in a few weeks. He’s remarkably upbeat, has the reputation as a hard worker, and he posted a .921 OPS as a 22-year-old in Triple A last season.

If he can provide at least competent defense at second base — where he has 44 games of experience in the majors and just 50 in the minors, so there will be some growing pains — there’s an excellent chance the Red Sox have their first legitimate everyday second baseman since Dustin Pedroia owned the position.

6. It’s wild how bad Lucas Giolito was with the Angels and Guardians last season. In 12 starts between the teams, he gave up 21 home runs in 63⅓ innings. And you thought Corey Kluber was bad.

Giolito was better with the White Sox, his employer at the start of the season, putting up a 3.79 ERA in 21 starts before his late July trade to the Angels.

The Red Sox must be confident that whatever ailed him on the mound after the All-Star break is curable, because at $18 million, he’s tied with Masataka Yoshida for the third-highest base salary on the roster.

7. It’s understandable why the Red Sox didn’t retain Justin Turner. They have at least two born designated hitters playing the field every day (Yoshida, Rafael Devers), he’s 39, and 2023 probably won’t be the last time an injury interrupts his season.

But he was productive and lived up to his reputation as a model teammate. He joins Adrian Beltre, Orlando Cabrera, Dave Roberts, and Nick Esasky, among others, as players who made an excellent impression here in a season or less.

8. Even if the Red Sox have some unexpected favorable developments — say, twice as many as the exceptional 2013 Red Sox did — I’m not sure how anyone could project them escaping another last-place finish. The Yankees, Orioles, Blue Jays, and Rays all have so much more high-end talent. And the Orioles’ cache of young talent is starting to be reminiscent of the early ‘90s Braves.

9. Not sure about you, but I’ll hold out hope that the Red Sox will eventually do the smart thing and sign Jordan Montgomery — right up until he signs elsewhere for contract terms we’ll wish he’d been offered here.

