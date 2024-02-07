UConn women’s basketball’s Geno Auriemma third coach to reach 1,200 wins

Auriemma joins former Duke men’s coach Mike Krzyzewski (1,202) and Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer (1,206) as the only coaches in Division 1 history with 1,200 wins. Auriemma’s teams have won 11 NCAA championships.

Freshman Ashlynn Shade hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points and Paige Bueckers had 11 of her 13 points in the second half for the Huskies (20-4, 12-0 Big East), who reached 20 wins for the 31st consecutive season.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Aaliyah Edwards scored 18 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as No. 11 UConn gave head coach Geno Auriemma his 1,200th career victory Wednesday, routing Seton Hall, 67-34.

Advertisement

I’Yanna Lops had 9 points to lead Seton Hall (13-10, 5-7).

Edwards opened the game with a layup, the Huskies scored the first seven points and never trailed. Edwards went on to get her 11th double-double of the season and 28th of her career.

But it was far from a basketball clinic.

The Huskies shot just 43 percent from the floor but held Seton Hall to 12 baskets on 54 shots (22 percent). UConn’s defense held the Pirates to just two field goals on 22 shots in the first half.

The Huskies have now won 21 straight games against Big East opponents since losing at Marquette last February.

UConn improved to 59-10 against Seton Hall and has won the last 39 meetings between the teams, dating to January 1994.

The Huskies have now won 21 straight games against Big East opponents since losing at Marquette last February. They travel to Columbia, S.C., to face top-ranked South Carolina on Sunday.