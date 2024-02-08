Anna Handler appointed Boston Symphony Orchestra assistant conductor

Handler, a German-Colombian conductor and pianist raised in Munich, will come to the BSO after a season as a Dudamel Fellow at the Los Angeles Philharmonic. She graduated from the Juilliard School in May 2023 and has worked with orchestras including the BBC Philharmonic, the London Symphony Orchestra, and the Deutsche Symphonie-Orchester Berlin. She also performs chamber music in a violin-piano duo with her sister, violinist Laura Handler.

The Boston Symphony Orchestra has announced that Anna Handler will join the orchestra for a two-year term as an assistant conductor, starting in September 2024.

Handler was appointed to the position by BSO music director Andris Nelsons. In keeping with the orchestra’s established assistant conductor program, her debut with the orchestra will be scheduled for the 2025 Tanglewood season, after which she will conduct concerts during the 2025-26 season at Symphony Hall. She will step into the position following the departure of current assistant conductor Earl Lee, whose term concludes after the end of the 2024 Tanglewood season, and she will share the position for the 2024-25 season with Samy Rachid, who began his term in September 2023.

“We were very impressed with Anna’s maturity and ability to communicate with the orchestra, and I look forward to working with her in the coming years,” Nelsons said in a statement provided by the orchestra.

