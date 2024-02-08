Good renewal news continues: ‘Dreaming Whilst Black’ gets second season

Last week, Paramount+’s charming Australian rom-com “Colin From Accounts” was renewed for a second season. This week, another one of my favorite small comedies has been renewed.

Co-producers Showtime and the BBC have greenlit a second season of “Dreaming Whilst Black.” It’s a British gem about a millennial guy named Kwabena (series co-creator Adjani Salmon) who’s trying to become a filmmaker in London while working a tedious day job. It’s an observant and painfully honest take on artistic ambition and compromise, and on being Black in the predominantly white film industry. As the micro-aggressions pile up, this show is cringingly funny, poignant, well-paced, and brimming with vivid supporting characters.