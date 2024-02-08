Heather Fawcett, author of ‘Emily Wilde’s Encyclopedia of Faeries,’ says fairies are having ‘a bit of a moment’

As author Heather Fawcett puts it, fairies are having a bit of a moment. Fawcett’s own “Emily Wilde’s Encyclopaedia of Faeries” series is a case in point. Fawcett’s first book, which follows a cranky folklorist documenting the ways of the pixies only to be foiled by them, landed on the New York Times Notable Books of 2023 list and was named a best book of the year by NPR. The second book came out last month. Fawcett, who is also the author of young adult and middle grade books, lives on Vancouver Island.

FAWCETT: I’m listening to Lily Brooks-Dalton’s “The Light Pirate,” which is a post-apocalyptic, climate-change book. I just finished Sheila Heti’s novel “Motherhood.” It has beautiful writing that you can savor, which I enjoy as a break from the massive fantasy epics I read. I’m also reading Tolkien’s “The Children of Húrin,” which is for people who’ve read “The Silmarillion” and want to nerd out even more. I’m a big Tolkien geek. I also read poetry and have been reading Mary Oliver.

BOOKS: How do you read so much?

FAWCETT: I don’t really. I am a slow reader. I know authors who read 150 books plus in a year. I only finished about 50ish books last year. That’s not a ton for a professional writer. I’ve been setting reading goals. I know some people feel that makes reading into a chore, but I like the sense of the accomplishment it gives me. Last year my goal was 50. This year it’s 65 books. I’m not sure I’ll make it.

BOOKS: How would you describe your reading?

FAWCETT: I read fantasy the most. Sci-fi is my second-most-read genre. One of my favorite sci-fi authors now is Becky Chambers, who wrote “The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet,” which is the first of a trilogy. Her sci-fi feels very modern. It’s also kind of calming in a way I associate with “Star Trek,” with that more hopeful vision of the future.

BOOKS: What kind of fantasy do you like best?

FAWCETT: I prefer epic fantasy, not so much urban fantasy, the grittier side of the genre. I like dragons.

BOOKS: What are your favorite dragon books?

FAWCETT: Where do I begin? I’ve always liked old school dragon books, like “The Dragonriders of Pern” by Anne McCaffrey. Obviously “The Hobbit,” one of the best dragon books of all time. I also love Samantha Shannon’s “The Priory of the Orange Tree.” That’s another big brick of a book, but so good.

BOOKS: How have you changed as a reader?

FAWCETT: I recently got into horror, which is a huge surprise because I’m the world’s biggest wimp. I started “The Hollow Places” by T. Kingfisher. Horror gives me a break from the dense fantasies I read. The plot lines are usually straightforward.

BOOKS: What fairy books would you recommend?

FAWCETT: The first modernish fairy novel I read was when I was a teen. That was “Tithe” by Holly Black. She’s still writing great fairy books. I used “The Encyclopedia of Faeries” by the British folklorist Katharine Briggs as the primary source for my book. It’s this amazing compendium of various types of fairies and stories about them, their customs, what ticks them off, what allows you to get on their good side. It’s an amazing resource but, honestly, just a lot of fun to pick through. We think of them as stories for kids but they weren’t for people in the past. They needed to know how to not make fairies mad.

BOOKS: Are there fairies that have something to do with books or reading?

FAWCETT: I put book fairies in one of my books. I had it in my head that they lived in the library and maintained the collection in a fussy way. They would get riled up if people put books back in the wrong order.

BOOKS: Then what would they do?

FAWCETT: They would probably curse you.