Local bestsellers for the week ended Feb. 4

1. House of Flame and Shadow Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

3. North Woods Daniel Mason Random House

4. The Fury Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

5. Martyr! Kaveh Akbar Knopf

6. Tom Lake Ann Patchett Harper

7. Remarkably Bright Creatures Shelby Van Pelt Ecco

8. Good Material Dolly Alderton Knopf

9. The Covenant of Water Abraham Verghese Grove Press

10. Iron Flame Rebecca Yarros Entangled: Red Tower Books

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

2. Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America Heather Cox Richardson Viking

3. Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning Liz Cheney Little, Brown and Company

4. How to Know a Person: The Art of Seeing Others Deeply and Being Deeply Seen David Brooks Random House

5. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

6. The Comfort of Crows: A Backyard Year Margaret Renkl Speigel & Grau

7. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity Peter Attia, Bill Gifford Harmony

8. The Kingdom, the Power, and the Glory: American Evangelicals in an Age of Extremism Tim Alberta Harper

9. Everyone Who Is Gone Is Here: The United States, Central America, and the Making of a Crisis Jonathan Blitzer Penguin Press

10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. A Court of Thorns and Roses Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

2. Horse Geraldine Brooks Penguin

3. Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone Benjamin Stevenson Mariner Books

4. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

5. This Other Eden Paul Harding Norton

6. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

7. The Silent Patient Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

8. All The Light We Cannot See Anthony Doerr Scribner

9. A Court of Mist and Fury Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

10. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Penguin

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

2. The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics Daniel James Brown Penguin

3. Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom Ilyon Woo Simon & Schuster

4. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917-2017 Rashid Khalidi Picador

5. Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O’Connell’s Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People Tracy Kidder Random House Trade Paperbacks

6. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

7. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

8. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Vintage

9. Everything I Know About Love: A Memoir Dolly Alderton Harper Perennial

10. Beaverland: How One Weird Rodent Made America Leila Philip Twelve

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.