Everything you need to know about Usher’s 2024 Super Bowl halftime show

Here’s what you need to know about the game and 2024 Super Bowl halftime show heading into Sunday.

Joining the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at the big game will be Usher, who headlines this year’s Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. The performance will come two days after the “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love” and “My Boo” singer’s ninth studio album, “Coming Home,” releases, while tickets for his upcoming “Past Present Future” tour will go on sale the following day.

“Yeah!” , we have the details on this year’s halftime show.

Usher performs at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday. Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

What time is Super Bowl LVIII?

The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

How to watch and stream the Super Bowl

The game will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

For fans who want a truly unique viewing experience, Nickelodeon will air “Super Bowl LVIII Live from Bikini Bottom,” a kid-friendly telecast of the game called by the SpongeBob SquarePants crew. They will be accompanied by real sports broadcasters Nate Burleson and Noah Eagle.

Who is playing the Super Bowl halftime show 2024?

Specific details such as the setlist have been kept under wraps, but Usher revealed some insight into what to expect from his performance. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 45-year-old R&B singer said he was able to push his set’s run time to 15 minutes, up from the usual 13 minutes or so limit for most performers. He also said he sees it as a “culmination of his Vegas residency,” where he played 100 shows since 2021.

Though no special guests have been revealed yet, it’s been widely speculated that some artists who have featured on Usher’s biggest hits, including Lil Jon, Ludacris, and Alicia Keys, could make an appearance at the event.

Reba McEntire will sing the National Anthem at this year's Super Bowl. Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Who is singing the National Anthem?

Country music legend Reba McEntire will be performing the “Star-Spangled Banner” before the game kicks off. McEntire’s career spans music, movies, television, and the Broadway stage, though she is best known for her many hits such as “Fancy,” “I’m A Survivor,” and “You Lie.” Most recently, she served as a judge on season 24 of “The Voice.”

Who else is performing this year?

Rapper and alternative R&B artist Post Malone will be singing “America the Beautiful,” and R&B/soul Andra Day will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Throughout the game, Tiësto will be DJing as well, spinning tunes during pregame warmups and specific breaks within the game.

Rihanna performed at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Who else has performed at the Super Bowl halftime show?

In 2023, Rihanna took fans on a journey through her storied music catalog, playing hits like “Umbrella” and “Work” for the Glendale, AZ crowd. Other recent performers include Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Dr. Dre, who all performed together in 2022, as well as The Weeknd in 2021 and Shakira and Jennifer Lopez in 2020.

Going back further, big names and moments have been synonymous with the halftime show for a long time. Other acts to play the halftime show include Prince, U2, Madonna, and The Rolling Stones. This year is also the 20th anniversary of the infamous Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show where Justin Timberlake exposed one of Janet Jackson’s breasts on stage, an incident that still incites fierce debate to this day.

