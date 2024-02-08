Fidelity keeps growing

Fidelity Investments continued to grow its headcount globally, and in its home city of Boston, last year as the money management giant tried to keep pace with customer demand. The privately held company, formally known as FMR LLC, on Thursday reported $28.2 billion in revenue for 2023, a 12 percent increase from the previous year and a new record. Operating income, meanwhile, rose 6 percent, to $8.5 billion. The company also reported that its total headcount across the United States, Ireland, and India cleared 74,000 by year’s end. That total is up 9 percent from 68,000 at the end of 2022 and a nearly 50 percent increase from 2020, when the company embarked on a big hiring spree. In Boston, Fidelity’s headcount ended the year at 5,860, an 11 percent increase over the course of the year. The company is essentially living up to an announcement it made a year ago, when it projected adding some 500 people attached to its Boston headquarters in the first half of 2023, for a variety of jobs ranging from IT to customer service to sales. — JON CHESTO

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

MARIJUANA

Advertisement

Another record year for sales in Massachusetts

Massachusetts recreational and medical marijuana establishments set a new annual sales record of $1.79 billion in 2023, the Cannabis Control Commission announced Tuesday. 2023 marks the sixth consecutive year of record-breaking growth for Massachusetts recreational cannabis firms, the news release said. Last year’s numbers exceeded 2022 sales by $78 million — an increase of more than 5 percent, according to the commission. And marijuana retailers and operators saw $140.1 million adult-use sales in December, making it their best month yet. “This continued growth confirms that Massachusetts’ regulated marijuana industry is still a maturing market,” Ava Concepcion, acting chair of the Cannabis Control Commission, said in the release. — ESHA WALIA

MORTGAGES

Rates tick up

The average long-term US mortgage rate edged higher this week, reflecting a recent uptick in the 10-year Treasury yield. The average rate on a 30-year mortgage rose to 6.64 percent from 6.63 percent last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, the rate averaged 6.12 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

CHOCOLATE

Rising cocoa prices could mean pricier candy

Cocoa prices are climbing fast, and Hershey may continue raising prices to keep up. Prices for the all-important ingredient are reaching “historic” levels, CEO Michele Buck said in the company’s earnings statement Thursday. New York cocoa futures hit a record Thursday morning, after a year that saw prices double as West African growers got hit with extreme weather. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AIRLINES

Spirit says it’s financially solid, even without JetBlue

Spirit Airlines fighting to preserve its acquisition by JetBlue reported a smaller fourth-quarter loss than expected and said it has the liquidity it needs to stand on its own. The low-cost carrier said in a statement Thursday that the adjusted loss for the holiday period was $1.36 a share, narrower than analysts’ estimates of $1.41 a share, amid lower costs for fuel and other items. Revenue of $1.32 billion matched Wall Street views, with demand for travel strong over the December holidays. Spirit, which has bled cash over much of the past two years, has struggled financially and is seeking to combine with JetBlue in a $3.8 billion deal that was blocked by a judge. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CLIMATE

Facility to make clean jet fuel opens

Climate technology startup Twelve took a major step towards producing sustainable aviation fuel on Thursday by launching its commercial-scale carbon transformation unit. The company will generate carbon credits for customers including Microsoft and Shopify, in addition to producing clean jet fuel for Alaska Air. Twelve is one of a number of emerging companies working on ways to transform captured CO2 into useful products. In the case of the Berkeley, California-based startup, its nascent technology will be critical to cleaning up one of the hardest-to-decarbonize sectors: aviation. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

TRANSPORT

Container ship companies expect Red Sea disruption to continue

Major shipping companies are warning that the security situation in the Red Sea is continuing to deteriorate, despite efforts by the west to limit attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The bosses of A.P. Moller-Maersk and D/S Norden said on Thursday that they felt the threat level was continuing to escalate in the region. Swaths of the merchant fleet have been avoiding the waterway since attacks by the Houthis began in mid-November. The area grew even more volatile after the United States and UK launched airstrikes in the middle of last month, prompting major owners in all sectors to avoid the region. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BANKING

Former Barclays CEO Jes Staley has long maintained that he cut off his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein once he became boss of the UK bank. Legal documents seen by Bloomberg News claim that he had indirect contact with the late pedophile financier for years after that. Staley and Epstein used an intermediary to stay in touch, according to documents that formed part of a now-settled US Virgin Islands lawsuit against Staley’s former employer, JPMorgan Chase. The filings contradict what the executive told the Barclays board about the pair’s relationship, as well as a UK regulatory probe that found no evidence of contact after October 2015. Staley, 67, left the British bank in 2021 over the scandal and was later banned from the UK finance industry for having “recklessly misled” the regulator by allowing the bank’s board to downplay his interactions with Epstein. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

ENTERTAINMENT

Disney earnings spark stock gain

Walt Disney Co. shares soared more than 11 percent after reporting better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal first quarter. The entertainment giant issued an upbeat profit outlook for the year, giving chief executive Bob Iger ammunition to deflect proxy challenges at its shareholder meeting this spring. Earnings rose to $1.22 a share, excluding some items, Disney said Wednesday in a statement. That beat the 99-cent average of Wall Street estimates. Revenue was little changed at $23.5 billion in the period ended Dec. 30 and just shy of the $23.8 billion average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg, held back by Disney’s struggling TV business and two theatrical misses, “The Marvels” and “Wish.” — BLOOMBERG NEWS







