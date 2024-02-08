LastPass warns users not to fall for fake iPhone app

LastPass issued a statement on Wednesday saying that an app called “LassPass Password Manager” had appeared in Apple’s App Store. “The app attempts to copy our branding and user interface,” the LastPass statement said, “though close examination of the posted screenshots reveal misspellings and other indicators the app is fraudulent.” For example, the fake app misspells “LastPass.”

Boston-based password security service LastPass has warned its customers not to install a phony version of its app for Apple iPhones.

Millions of people use LastPass to store encrypted copies of their account passwords and other sensitive information. A statement from LastPass said that the app was probably designed to trick people into entering their sensitive information, which could then be relayed to cybercriminals.

It is unclear how the phony app gained entry to Apple’s App Store, which is supposed to vet all submitted apps for possible security threats. As of Thursday, the phony app was no longer available.

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeTechLab.