Massachusetts marijuana companies had record-breaking sales in 2023

“This continued growth confirms that Massachusetts’ regulated marijuana industry is still a maturing market,” Ava Concepcion, acting chair of the Cannabis Control Commission, said in the release.

Last year marked the sixth consecutive year of record-breaking growth for Massachusetts recreational cannabis firms, the news release said. Last year’s numbers exceeded 2022 sales by $78 million — an increase of more than 5 percent, according to the commission. And marijuana retailers and operators saw $140.1 million adult-use sales in December, making it their best month yet.

Massachusetts recreational and medical marijuana establishments set a new annual sales record of $1.79 billion in 2023, the Cannabis Control Commission announced Tuesday .

Last year saw the four months with the highest recreational cannabis sales since recreational marijuana stores first opened in 2018, said the commission. Since 2018, cannabis retailers and delivery operators have generated more than $5.65 billion in sales as of Jan. 28, the release said.

The state has approved 338 marijuana retailers and 21 delivery businesses to operate as of December 2023. They account for more than $1.56 billion of last year’s sales. Another 103 medical marijuana treatment centers are in operation; their more than 97,000 patients accounted for $225 million of 2023 sales, according to the commission.

“As more retailers and delivery licensees come online, flower prices start to stabilize, and the stigma surrounding cannabis slowly dissipates — legal, tested products are becoming more accessible, affordable, and approachable than ever before, and that’s reflected in the multiple sales records licensees broke in 2023,” said Concepcion.

