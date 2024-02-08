The case of the 27-year-old underwear

Q. I’ve been dating someone on an off for several years now and recently found a pair of red, size-small panties in his bedside drawer, which he says were old, and no, they weren’t mine (I am not that size). I’m not one to retaliate, but I think I need to get over him. My children are very disappointed with my decision to leave this man, as they both liked him.

He’s a good man — smart, kind, and familiar with me and my family at this point. Do I break up with him, even though he keeps denying it over and over?

He says the panties are 27 years old, as are the contents of the drawer, and shame on me for “crossing the boundaries” … blah blah blah. He says he never uses the drawer, and it would be another thing if I found them one day and the next they were gone.

Not sure what to do here. I love this man, but I’m not sure.

RED

A. Why don’t you trust him?

Has he given you reason to assume the worst? Does he do a bunch of mysterious things that leave you guessing? How often have you felt the need to question his commitment?

Make a list, please. If you can’t get anything down on paper, that tells you something, right? Maybe it’s all fine.

If you do come up with past experiences that have given you reason to doubt him, you’ll know this isn’t about the underwear. At that point, the panties will be part of a pattern. Or a tool for you to figure out why the rest of the relationship doesn’t feel secure. You said you’ve been on-and-off with him. I wonder why.

Please know that his story sounds kind of … plausible. Even if he kept the underwear for the memories, that’s fine, right? Maybe you found a scrapbook, of sorts. Many of us like to keep old things.

Get that list going — and soon. Be honest with yourself about how you were feeling about the relationship before you opened that drawer.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

The bedside drawer is the bedroom equivalent of the kitchen junk drawer. No one really knows what is in there, how it got there, or how long it’s been there.

THE-BLOG-CONSIGLIERIE





I’m not buying that the underwear has been there for 27 years, but none of us can say definitively that he cheated.

BKLYNMOM





You know how when you put a bathing suit away, and when you take it out the next season the elastic has deteriorated somewhat? Well 27-year-old panties would be similar. There’s the slim chance the guy has preserved them in some sort of sacred shrine and they’re still pristine. Even less chance in my opinion that they’ve been totally forgotten for 27 years. Either you believe the guy’s explanation or not. … It seems like you don’t. Only you can decide if this is a deal breaker.

LUPELOVE





It sounds like there are likely other causes for concern. The underwear doesn’t have to be the cause, maybe just the final push that made you realize the other problems made the relationship no longer worth it. It is possible he’s telling the truth, but either way, if you aren’t feeling truly invested then it’s probably best to move on at this point.

LOVE-JONES





If you haven’t left him already but your children know your plans, you may as well go through with it no matter what we say. Hopefully your children are adults and you’re not treating your children like friends and sharing too much of your adult life.

MMOLIBERTY





Whenever anyone has responded to me with the specific retort “shame on you” in an argument, that person has usually been guilty of what it is they’re being confronted about. Not that I’m never wrong — far from it — but that specific comeback doesn’t sit well with me if that‘s what he actually said. As you’ve written it, I don’t really buy his story.

BARRYCONVEX





When you’re “off again,” he’s a free agent. You’ve no ground to stand on.

SEENITTOO

