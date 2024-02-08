Creative ice shanties on display, Saturday night ski deals, and a calming oasis in the heart of NYC

Find out what happens when artists of all ages create ice shanties to celebrate New England’s ice-fishing heritage. See more than a dozen structures on display during the 2024 Artful Ice Shanties outdoor exhibition organized by the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center and on view at Retreat Farm, Feb. 17-25, from dawn until dusk. The shanties range from traditional to conceptual and functional to whimsical. Previous entries have included a seascape with a three-dimensional octopus, a structure that was the shape of a giant fish and made from bent willow branches, and a translucent box with recycled lenses that simulated the Aurora Borealis. Another, Namaskônek, was inspired by the region’s Algonquin ancestors. Don’t miss the awards ceremony on Feb. 24 at 3 p.m., followed by an all-ages outdoor dance party. Free. 802-257-0124, brattleboromuseum.org .

Advertisement

The Artful Ice Shanties event at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center features shanties that range from traditional to conceptual and functional to whimsical. This year's event takes place at Retreat Farm (across the street from BMAC), Feb. 17-25, from dawn until dusk.

Saturday night ski deals

Head to Pats Peak in New Hampshire on Saturday nights and have fun skiing, snowboarding, and snowtubing for one flat and affordable rate. The ski area has launched its Pay-One-Price program, which includes lift tickets, rentals, ski/snowboard tips for beginners, and access to snowtubing for a fixed price: $79 for 6-10 p.m., $89 for 5-10 p.m., and $99 for 4-10 p.m. (caveat: beginner tips available 4-6 p.m. and snowtubing 5-10 p.m.). The POP deal is also available daily during February vacation weeks, from Feb. 17 through March 2 (except Sunday, Feb. 25). 888-728-7732, www.patspeak.com.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

The new 364-room Kimpton Hotel Theta, located where Hell's Kitchen and Times Square converge, offers spacious guestrooms and suites by New York City standards.

THERE

A calming oasis in the heart of NYC

Step off bustling 8th Avenue — where Hell’s Kitchen and Times Square converge — into the relaxing lobby of the new Kimpton Hotel Theta, with its light and airy modern design and soothing colors. The 364-room boutique hotel offers spacious guestrooms and suites, by New York City standards. Rooms with comfortable queen- or king-size beds also include a cozy window nook with a couch and table and, upon request, a complimentary yoga mat and Keurig coffee maker for guest’s use. Or opt for a 600-square-foot suite with a king-size bed and parlor with seating area and workspace. Enjoy free wine and beverages during the hotel’s social hour, 5-6 p.m. daily, and bike rentals for exploring or traveling around the city on two wheels. Get a free drip coffee from Café Otto in the lobby, but you’ll have to look elsewhere for meals: The hotel’s new rooftop restaurant, Bar Sprezzatura, won’t open until later this year. The pet-friendly hotel offers free dog beds and bowls and, best of all, no fee for furry guests. Rates start at $259. 855-418-0681, www.hoteltheta.com.

Advertisement

The Stargaze Reclining Camp Chair, made by Dover, N.H.-based NEMO Equipment. William Kramer/NEMO Equipment

EVERYWHERE

Upcycle used clothing and gear

Sometimes you’re done with your travel and adventure gear before it wears out. Dover, N.H.-based NEMO Equipment has worked to make its outdoor products repairable and recyclable — and now “resellable.” The company has teamed up with Out&Back Outdoor, which buys used NEMO equipment and other brands of outdoor gear that still have some life in them. As a consumer, you can sell your gear to Out&Back Outdoor and get a NEMO gift card or cash (paid to you through Venmo or PayPal), or you can buy gently used gear. To trade in items — anything from a ski jacket to wheeled luggage — get on Out&Back’s website (directly or through NEMO’s website) and answer a few questions about your gear. If you decide to accept Out&Back’s offer, use the prepaid shipping label to mail your item(s) to the company, and choose how to receive your payment. Then get shopping for new used gear. www.nemoequipment.com/pages/out-and-back.

Advertisement

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.