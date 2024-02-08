It’s taco time: News from Bartaco, La Ventana, and Tulum

Visit for brunch, lunch, and dinner, with approachable American dishes: “fun twists on classics,” he says.

Reyburn says that Althea strives to “heal the soul with food, wine, and humans.” In the warm weather, a patio will host live music, a grill for veggies, and a raw bar. Reeves says they plan to turn the al fresco space into “a backyard party, by cooking for the moment.”

Coming soon: Shauna Reyburn and Greg Reeves, the husband-wife team behind Central Square’s Viale , will head down the street to replace The Dial with Althea in April (907 Main St.).

Light-and-bright taco chain Bartaco, with locations in Brookline and the Seaport, plans a South Shore outpost at Hingham’s Derby Street Shops (98 Derby St.) later this year, serving fried oyster, roasted duck, and spicy fish tacos; ceviche; and mojitos.

Bartaco opens in Hingham later this year. Manny Vargas

Openings: In Somerville, Tulum (3 Washington St.) is now serving Mexican lunch and dinner not far from the Sullivan Square T stop, new from Abner Gonzalez and Orale’s Paul Mongui. At lunch, try burritos, tortas, and bowls. At dinner, there’s a bigger menu: cheese-stuffed sweet plantains and guava sauce, tamarind pork ribs, grilled chicken in mole sauce, fajitas, and Gonzalez’s favorite lava steak. Visit from 11 a.m. daily. No margaritas yet, but they aim to acquire a liquor license in March.

Encores: Popular pandemic-era pop-up La Ventana reemerges on Saturday, Feb. 10, from the team at Row 34 Burlington (300 District Ave.). Get tacos via takeout or delivery Friday through Sunday for the foreseeable future: tempura mushroom, spicy Jonah crab, beer-braised carnitas, and more.

Closings: Out of the Blue plans to close after more than 23 years serving Sicilian seafood in Somerville’s Davis Square (215 Elm St).

“It’s the right time in our lives. We can’t do it anymore. But it feels weird. It’s been a lifetime,” says owner Steve Liakos. Say goodbye for their final night of service on (sniff) Valentine’s Day.

