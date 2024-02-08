Muscle up like Mark Wahlberg at his new gyms opening in Boston this year

The F45 Training studio in the Financial District is now open, with a second location opening in the North End later this year.

The actor and Dorchester native has partnered with Club Sports Group (CSG) to open two new F45 Training studios in Boston. Wahlberg serves as the chief brand officer for F45 Training and is also an investor in the fitness company, which focuses on functional workouts and has opened more than 2,000 franchised gyms around the world since it was founded in 2013.

The first new studio has already opened its doors at 99 Summer Street in the Financial District, while a second location at 111 North Street in the North End is slated to open later this year. CSG already operates three F45 Training facilities around the Bay State in Swampscott, Weymouth, and Westford.

“Returning to my roots, I see this as great chance to improve the quality of life for everyone in the communities that are so close to my heart, and will be stopping by the studios every chance I get,” Wahlberg said in a press release statement.

As part of his role with F45 Training, Wahlberg also continues to host several editions of “Wahlberg Week” each year, where gym members can take part in seven days of workouts designed by the actor and early morning fitness enthusiast.

“We welcome the chance to deepen our partnership with Mark who exudes passion for exercise and inspire communities everywhere to join him in improving their health, no matter their fitness level or goals,” said Tom Dowd, CEO at F45 Training, in a press release statement.

