At the heart of it all: The kitchen

The interviews focus on such matters as immigration, community, and family. Interviewees, who come from El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, and Peru, are now proud Somervillians.

The show was curated by Marta Fuertes and Ivan Abarca-Torres. The photographs were taken by Mario Quiroz and Iaritza Menjivar .

Padres Latinos is a group of Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking parents whose children attend public school in Somerville. “Museo Immigrante: Stories of Resilience From Somerville’s Padres Latinos” is an exhibition at the Somerville Museum. It consists of photographs, video, and extensive wall texts drawn from interviews with members of the group.

So what does this have to do with food? Immigration, at its heart, is about home: leaving one to find another. At the heart of home, in a domestic, sense is the kitchen. “Museo Immigrante” acknowledges this centrality in a way that’s quite inspired.

At the heart of the show — its centerpiece — is a slightly-larger-than-life mural of a kitchen. Graphic designer Nick Pioggia has appealingly executed it in a proto-Pop style. For inspiration, Piaggio and Abarca-Torres visited the kitchens of eight Latino families.

In front of the mural are an oilcloth-covered table and pair of chairs. On the table are a bowl of fruit (plastic, but what can you do), a bowl of packaged snacks (definitely not plastic), candles, and a bottle of water.

The temptation is great to sit right down, since the installation makes museumgoers, wherever they might be from, feel, appropriately enough, right at home.

Kitchen mural by Nick Pioggia in "Museo Immigrante: Stories of Resilience from Somerville's Padres Latinos" at the Somerville Museum. Iaritza Menjivar/Somerville Museum

"Museo Immigrante: Stories of Resilience From Somerville's Padres Latinos" is at the Somerville Museum, 1 Westwood Road, Somerville, through March 23. 617-666-9810, www.somervillemuseum.org





