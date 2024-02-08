Earthlings, board the Mothership, freshly landed behind Alewife

Where to: Mothership, in the office park neighborhood behind the Alewife T stop in Cambridge.
Why: For monster chicken tenders, crab dip, coffee, cocktails, and trivia on a futuristic street that could’ve been designed by AI. Mothership, indeed.
The backstory: Former Fenway Park chef Steve “Nookie” Postal ran Commonwealth Cambridge, now closed. Liza Shirazi ran Crema Café in Harvard Square, also closed. Both had lots of fans and laid-back, family-friendly vibes.
The duo joined forces to open Mothership, which is equally laid-back and family-friendly, with games, pop-up markets, tarot-card and trivia nights, and more. The pair also operate a series of Revival Café + Kitchens. One is adjacent to this restaurant. There are other coffeehouses in Davis Square, Watertown, and beyond.
The food: Chef Ellie Roycroft comes from Commonwealth Cambridge and Tiffani Faison’s now-closed Southeast Asian restaurant, Tiger Mama. In a prior Globe interview, Postal promised that the restaurant would serve “food you want to eat,” nothing fussy.
He lived up to his promise with the carnival-like shareables menu: fried mac and cheese ($13), pretzel bites and honey mustard ($10), fried ravioli ($13). A crock of baked crab dip ($15) is a 1970s dinner party dream — a little bit crabby, a lot creamy, with a molten top layer that would put French onion soup to shame. Droopy grilled carrots with a pasty harissa hummus ($13) are the only disappointment.
Our server recommends the claw-like chicken tendies (two, four, or seven pieces for $9, $16, or $22), a cute name for such massive hunks of meat. They’re accompanied by splendid sauces: a dill-spiked ranch, honey mustard, cheese whiz of the ballpark variety, and a “very special” sauce that tastes like Thousand Island.
There are also a few main courses, billed as “fancy” foods, which are downright spa-like compared with the snacks: steak frites ($27), roast chicken ($25), quinoa-stuffed acorn squash ($24). My companion and I split a perfectly adequate, slightly puddly pappardelle with chunks of acorn squash, shaved Brussels sprouts, and a few crispy garlic spirals ($24). Many dishes are vegan, vegetarian, or gluten-free.
What to drink: Cocktails ($14 and up) get their kick from the adjacent Revival Café. Cha Cha Matcha has coconut-matcha-infused tequila and fresh lemon juice; it tastes like a potent, creamier wheatgrass shot. The Beantown — which our server sweetly warns might keep me up — is infused with nutty, espresso-based Demerara syrup. The petite, proper, crimson-lush Pen Pal has cocoa-nib Campari and Rittenhouse rye. There are also several mocktails ($8) with coffeehouse twists, like a blood orange espresso tonic.
The takeaway: Speaking of falling asleep: Someone, please crank a soundtrack! The tables are a bit too spread out; the lights are a little too industrial-bright; and there is no music for the first hour of our meal. (This would be the perfect place for readers who hate loud restaurants, though.)
Indeed, at 6 p.m. on Friday, the room reminded my companion of a corporate cafeteria: a fine spot to review a job offer. This is too bad, because the food is really fun and those coffeehouse cocktails are, too. They deserve a looser vibe to match(a). Next time, I’ll visit on trivia night, and get a second helping of those tasty tendies.
125 Cambridgepark Drive. 617-665-5899, www.mothershipalewife.com
Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.