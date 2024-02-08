Endangered shark found washed up on shore of beach in R.I.

The shark was eight feet and eight inches long and a couple hundred pounds when Dodd found it responding to a call around 3 p.m. Wednesday, he said.

“What is unique about this is that you’ve got an endangered shark that can sexually reproduce potentially,” Dodd said. “That’s fascinating and interesting, and while it’s terribly unfortunate, the opportunity to do a necropsy on an animal like this is really unique and could lead to some very interesting findings.”

An endangered female porbeagle shark washed up Wednesday on East Beach in Westerly, R.I., according to Jon Dodd, the executive director of the Atlantic Shark Institute.

“This is not a small, coastal shark,” Dodd said. “This is a large oceanic predator that is absolutely beautiful if you see it in person.”

With the help of a “gracious” community member who joined in the removal effort with his car, Dodd and his team were able to transport the shark to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Narragansett, R.I. for a necropsy, an autopsy of a shark.

Porbeagle sharks “really enjoy” cold water, Dodd said, which is why it was in the cold February water off the coast of Rhode Island. Even though most people may not know the name “porbeagle,” Dodd said the shark “loves New England.”

“That’s why this is New England’s shark because it’s always here,” Dodd said.

It’s not uncommon to get a call of a shark on a beach, Dodd said he gets about five a year, but a porbeagle has not washed up “in a long, long time.”

Dodd said from its peak population, the porbeagle’s population is down 80% to 90% from overfishing decades ago, and now the shark will take decades to recover.

Dodd also said he gave the shark “a really good assessment,” but could not find out why she died.

“I rolled her over, poured water, checked her out, and there was really nothing that was very evident relative to her external body,” Dodd said. “There was no blunt trauma. There wasn’t anything on that shark that would indicate that this was something that had happened externally. You can’t be sure because you can still miss those things, but there was nothing that was glaring.”

Dodd said finding the shark is an example an example of “citizen science” that “everyone can participate in.” If it wasn’t for a call from a person walking on the beach, the shark could be eaten by crabs by now, he said.





Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.