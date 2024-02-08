Fire destroys 82-foot fishing vessel in Fairhaven after welding work sparked blaze, officials say

A fishing vessel burst into flames early Thursday in Fairhaven after welders using a cutting torch sparked flames that grew out of control, fire officials said.
“It was determined that welders were inside the bow of the fishing vessel utilizing a cutting torch and attempted to use a fire extinguisher to extinguish the fire with no success,” the Fairhaven Fire Department said in a press release.
Emergency responders arrived around 7 a.m. to 4 Washington St., the previous location of Blue Harvest Fisheries, and found “heavy fire” coming from the pilot house of the 82-foot fishing vessel.
Crews worked for about an hour to control the flames and determined the fishing vessel was a “total loss,” the press release said.
Advertisement
No injuries were reported, officials said.
The New Bedford Fire Department, Mattapoisett Fire Department, and mutual aid companies responded to the scene to assist with the blaze, according to the press release.
The owner of the vessel was at the scene, and told officials the vessel “had recently been retired from service,” authorities said in the statement.
The Fairhaven Harbormaster, the state Department of Environmental Protection, and the United States Coast Guard managed the “mitigation of environmental issues,” the press release said.
Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.