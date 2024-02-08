Fire destroys 82-foot fishing vessel in Fairhaven after welding work sparked blaze, officials say

A fishing vessel burst into flames early Thursday in Fairhaven after welders using a cutting torch sparked flames that grew out of control, fire officials said.

“It was determined that welders were inside the bow of the fishing vessel utilizing a cutting torch and attempted to use a fire extinguisher to extinguish the fire with no success,” the Fairhaven Fire Department said in a press release.

Emergency responders arrived around 7 a.m. to 4 Washington St., the previous location of Blue Harvest Fisheries, and found “heavy fire” coming from the pilot house of the 82-foot fishing vessel.