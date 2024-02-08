Former N.H. corrections officer arrested, charged with murder of patient at Secure Psychiatric Unit

The Attorney General announced an investigation into the incident in May 2023. Six officers were placed on administrative leave following the April incident, authorities said at the time. The Attorney General’s Office said it does not anticipate bringing charges against any of the other officers.

On April 29, 2023, Matthew Millar, 39, applied force with his arms and legs to Jason Rothe, 50, on his torso and neck area, causing him to die from asphyxiation , according to the Attorney General’s Office.

CONCORD, N.H. – A former corrections officer has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder of a patient at the Secure Psychiatric Unit of the Department of Corrections in Concord.

Advertisement

The Secure Psychiatric Unit, which has faced criticism for its conditions, houses both people serving prison sentences who require psychiatric care, and mental health patients who have not been convicted of a crime.

On Oct. 25, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner found that Rothe’s death was a homicide caused by asphyxiation. Rothe was a patient at the facility with a history of mental health concerns, and was not there as a criminal, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Justice.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The Attorney General’s investigation found that Millar had used his knees and arms to put pressure on Rothe’s torso and neck area for several minutes as Rothe was face down on the floor and handcuffed. That was contrary to the Department of Corrections’ protocols and training for using force, according to the Attorney General.

Millar, of Boscawen, N.H., had been trained on asphyxia and use of force; the training included information about how the type of restraint he used could lead to death, according to state officials, who anticipate that Millar will be arraigned at the Concord Circuit Court Thursday afternoon. The Department of Corrections said in a statement that Millar was no longer employed by the department as of Dec. 13, 2023.

Advertisement

“The decision to bring a charge of this nature for on duty conduct by a law enforcement officer was not made lightly, but was based on a careful and thorough review of the facts and the law,” said Attorney General John Formella in a statement.

“The charge in this incident represents allegations against one specific individual. It should in no way be taken as a reflection on the behavior or overall professionalism of the hardworking men and women at the New Hampshire Department of Corrections, particularly those who provide care and security to patients at the Secure Psychiatric Unit,” he said.

“I personally extend my sympathies to the family and loved ones of Mr. Rothe,” Commissioner Helen Hanks said in a statement. “The allegations released today are reprehensible and do not align with my expectations of staff, nor do they align to the Department’s mission and responsibilities.”

Senior Assistant Attorney General Dan Jimenez of the New Hampshire Department of Justice’s Public Integrity Unit is prosecuting the case along with Assistant Attorney General R. Christopher Knowles of the Homicide Unit.

The Secure Psychiatric Unit is located on the New Hampshire State Prison campus, but it is a separate facility overseen by a medical director. It provides involuntary treatment to people who are deemed likely to harm either themselves or someone else if they remain in another mental health facility in the state. The facility is operated by the New Hampshire Department of Corrections.

Advertisement

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.





Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.