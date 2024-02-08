Fort Point building under consideration to be Boston’s next migrant shelter, officials say

The association is considering a “short-term” use of the building as a migrant shelter, a spokesperson for the UUA said Thursday in an email.

The property is located at 24 Farnsworth St., City Councilor at Large Erin Murphy and Thomas Ready of the Fort Point Neighborhood Association said Thursday. The 92,000-square-foot building is owned by the Unitarian Universalist Association, according to city assessing records.

An office building in the Fort Point neighborhood is under consideration to be the next migrant shelter in the city, according to officials and a neighborhood activist.

“Conversations are underway regarding a short-term use of the building that is in the public’s best interest and are in accordance with our values and principles as a faith tradition,” public relations director Suzanne Morse wrote. “We have not yet finalized those plans, but we will provide information as soon as they are.”

The exterior of 24 Farnsworth St. in Boston is under consideration to be the next Boston location to house migrants. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Murphy said neighborhood groups are pushing for a public meeting with officials so residents can get more information about the Fort Point proposal, which would house migrant families in the building.

“Is this sustainable place for families that will need a rec center? Does it have a gym?” Murphy said. “Is there even a shower there? For the families to be properly be housed there is a question I have.”

The creation of a shelter for migrants in the South Boston neighborhood comes after the Healey administration converted the Melnea A. Cass Recreational Center in Roxbury into a shelter for 400 people. The administration has promised to close it by May 31.

As of Wednesday night, the Cass Center hosted 327 people from 95 families, according to Karissa Hand, a spokesperson for Governor Maura Healey. Hand said that no final decision has been made on the Farnsworth Street location or any other place in the state.

“There are no new sites that are finalized,” she said Thursday.

Hand also said that the Comfort Inn on Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester is not being looked at as a possible migrant shelter.

The United Way received a $5 million grant from the Healey administration last year to fund overflow shelter sites throughout the state. A spokesperson for the organization did not immediately return a Globe request for comment on Thursday.

“United Way of Massachusetts Bay is working closely with the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities to identify sites to provide temporary SafetyNet shelter to eligible families with children and pregnant women and help set them on a path toward longer term employment and housing stability,” United Way of Massachusetts Bay spokesperson Brigid Boyd said in a statement Thursday.

She referred further questions to the EOHLC, the agency tasked with leading the state’s migrant housing response.

Migrants have been streaming into Massachusetts, escalating the state’s longstanding housing crisis. Shelters reached a capacity limit of 7,500 families last November, causing people to be turned away for the first time. Officials have been scrambling to find places to house migrants, who have continued to arrive in large numbers.

Healey has urged the Biden administration to accelerate the issuance of work permits for migrants as a way to move people out of the shelters and into the work place and more permanent housing.

A new study suggests there is an economic benefit to the state through increased tax revenues once migrants are allowed to obtain work permits from the federal government.

The study Tuesday by the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center and the Immigration Research Initiative concluded a migrant’s annual income would likely be $24,000 and that a household with both adults working would receive $48,000.

After five years in Massachusetts, a migrant’s annual income will have risen to $34,000 and after 20 years, the income would be $49,000, the study found. For every 1,000 migrants in the workforce, state and local tax revenue would be boosted by as much as $2.8 million, the study found.

“The long history of immigration in the United States shows that once immigrants get a footing in the economy, they learn English, get better jobs, and earn higher wages,” the study’s authors wrote. “There is every reason to think that, given the opportunity, people currently seeking safety in this country would do the same.”

A recent Suffolk University poll showed that a plurality of Massachusetts voters supported Healey’s decision to move migrants who were sleeping at Logan Airport to a Roxbury recreation center.

Forty-nine percent of survey respondents statewide supported the move, while 40 percent opposed it. The poll of 1,000 registered voters was conducted from Feb. 2-5 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

John Milligan, executive director of the Massachusetts Republican Party, criticized the idea of using the Farnsworth property as a migrant shelter.

”Migrants are coming into Massachusetts at a rapid rate. Despite this, there’s been no effort from the Governor to curb the influx,” Milligan said in a statement Thursday. “Now, there’s consideration of using part of a building in Fort Point, even though it lacks basic amenities like showers. It merely perpetuates the issue while depleting local resources.”

This is a developing story. Emma Platoff of the Globe staff contributed.





