Man who allegedly assaulted corrections officer arrested at motel in Dartmouth, police say

Royleton Haston Jr., 22, of Plymouth, was arrested on warrants charging him with two counts of assault and battery on a correctional facility employee with a bodily substance and one count of assault and battery on a correctional facility employee; malicious destruction to a motor vehicle; violation of an abuse prevention order; violation of an abuse prevention involving assault and battery; failure to stop for police, the statement said.

A man wanted on seven arrest warrants, including for allegedly assaulting a corrections officer, was arrested Wednesday night in Dartmouth by a SWAT team after police spotted his vehicle parked at a motel, according to police.

He was ordered held at his arraignments Thursday in New Bedford District Court, according to court records.

On Wednesday, at 8:50 p.m., an officer saw a vehicle at a Best Western Motel matching the description of Haston’s, according to the statement. Knowing Haston’s history of “violence and running from the police,” a SWAT team arrived on the scene to secure the motel hallway while a search warrant was issued for the room Haston was staying in, the statement said.

Haston was taken into custody once the hallway was secured, according to police.

“Sadly, dangerous fugitives such as Haston, Jr. are frequently being found while hiding in the hotels and motels in our town,” said Dartmouth Police Chief Brian Levesque. “Had it not been for the keen observation of a new officer, and the rapid response of the numerous assets available to us, it is more than likely that Haston, Jr. would still be putting the public in danger by once again eluding arrest.”

