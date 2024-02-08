Fire in Jamaica Plain building damages apartments, one firefighter injured, officials say

A firefighter was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after crews battled a blaze at a Jamaica Plain building that damaged several apartments, officials said.
“Companies were able to quickly knock down the fire and stop the fire from spreading throughout the building,” the Boston Fire Department said in a statement Thursday.
Firefighters responded around 10:15 a.m. to 3557 Washington St. where flames were “showing from the 2nd floor” of the structure, according to the statement.
Three apartments and a business were damaged in the fire, Acting District Chief Guy Cammarata of the Boston Fire Department told reporters Thursday. The community is working together to find housing for the displaced occupants, he said.
The firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital for a minor injury, officials said.
