Two JetBlue planes make contact in de-icing area at Logan Airport

Two JetBlue planes made contact with one another in a de-icing area at Logan International Airport on Thursday morning, prompting the cancellation of a pair of flights, officials said.

A spokesperson for Massport, the agency that runs Logan, said via email at 8:06 a.m. that the planes “made contact while in [the] de-icing area,” and that “one wingtip touched another plane’s tail.”

There were no injuries and both flights were canceled, Massport said.