Two JetBlue planes make contact in de-icing area at Logan Airport

Two JetBlue planes made contact with one another in a de-icing area at Logan International Airport on Thursday morning, prompting the cancellation of a pair of flights, officials said.
A spokesperson for Massport, the agency that runs Logan, said via email at 8:06 a.m. that the planes “made contact while in [the] de-icing area,” and that “one wingtip touched another plane’s tail.”
There were no injuries and both flights were canceled, Massport said.
A request for comment was sent to JetBlue on Thursday.
Last March the wings of two planes clipped each other on the tarmac at Logan.
Two United Airlines planes were involved in that mishap.
