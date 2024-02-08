Local police expected to testify about response to Lewiston mass shooting

This is the commission’s fourth hearing focused on the events surrounding Oct. 25, when Robert R. Card II killed 18 people at a bowling alley and nearby bar.

The Maine commission investigating October’s mass shooting in Lewiston is scheduled to meet Thursday afternoon to hear testimony from the local police who responded to the rampage.

Thursday’s hearing in Augusta, Maine, will include testimony from members of the Lewiston and Lisbon police departments about the immediate response to the shootings, according to an advisory from the commission.

The seven-member commission, made up of legal experts and mental health professionals, is tasked with reviewing law enforcement’s response to and the events leading up to the shootings. A key subject has been the warnings the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Department had received about Card and his increasingly erratic behavior. One came from family members in May, warning that he had been exhibiting paranoia and had access to guns; another came in September from Card’s superiors in the Army Reserve who worried he would become violent.

Earlier this month, family members of the victims expressed frustration at how local law enforcement responded to these warnings about erratic behavior by the shooter.

Advertisement

In another hearing before the commission, officials from the sheriff’s office defended their response. Sheriff Joel Merry testified that his deputies were warned not to engage with Card directly during wellness checks and “believed that the matter with Mr. Card had been resolved.”

Governor Janet Mills announced the formation of the independent commission in the days after the shooting. During her State of the State address last month, Mills pledged $5 million for a fund to pay for the long-term medical needs of those injured in the shootings.

Mills and Attorney General Aaron Frey also proposed emergency legislation that would give the commission subpoena power to request documents, compel individuals to testify, and appeal to the state Superior Court should anyone refuse to comply.

Advertisement

Two weeks ago, commission chair Daniel E. Wathen, former chief justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, told lawmakers that he was “still hopeful” the commission could finish its report before the end of the legislative session in April, assuming it receives subpoena power.

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com. Follow him @cotterreporter.