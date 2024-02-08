Lowell man accused of killing girlfriend and fleeing country escapes police custody in Kenya

“We have been informed by federal officials that Kevin Kangethe has escaped from police custody in Kenya,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement Thursday. “It is our hope that Kenyan law enforcement will do their utmost to recapture Kangethe so that we can continue seeking justice for Margaret Mbitu and her family.”

A Lowell man accused of killing his girlfriend and leaving her body in a car at Logan International Airport in Boston last fall escaped Wednesday from police custody in Kenya, where he was awaiting extradition to the United States on a first-degree murder charge, officials said.

Advertisement

Hayden’s office had no further information as of noon Thursday. The US Embassy in Kenya and the Kenya Police Service did not immediately respond to requests for information about the escape. Mbitu’s family could not be reached for comment.

Kangethe, 40, is accused of fatally stabbing Mbitu, 31, a nurse from Whitman. Her body was found in a car parked at the airport’s central garage around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 after her family reported her missing.

State Police obtained a warrant charging Kangethe with killing Mbitu and began working with State Department, Interpol, and Kenyan officials to find him in the East African nation. Kangethe flew to Kenya the day after Mbitu was reported missing, authorities said.

He was arrested in Kenya early last week and was awaiting a ruling on whether he would be extradited.

Nairobi Police Chief Adamson Bungei said Kangethe had slipped out of the police station and jumped into a privately owned minivan, according to the Associated Press.

“We have arrested the officers who were on duty when he escaped to explain how it happened,” Bungei said, according to the AP. “It is just embarrassing to us.”

Advertisement

Four police officers who were on duty at the station are in custody and have made recorded statements, according to a police report seen by the AP.

About 4 p.m. Wednesday, a man named John Maina Ndegwa introduced himself to the officers as Kangethe’s lawyer and said he wanted to speak with his client, the officers said.

The officers allowed Ndegwa to remove Kangethe from his cell and take him to an office. A short time later, Kangethe ran away and left Ndegwa behind, the AP reported. Police chased Kangethe but couldn’t catch him. Ndegwa was arrested.

Material from previous Globe stories and the Associated Press was used in this report.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.