McKee said he encouraged RIDOT’s Alviti to meet with aggrieved workers

“I have encouraged the director to meet with the individuals who expressed the issue to evaluate it,” McKee said after an unrelated news conference at the State House Thursday. “And if there needs to be adjustments, adjustments will be made.”

McKee’s comments came the day after a Boston Globe report quoted the leaders of International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers Local 400 describing RIDOT’s atmosphere as rife with bullying and fears of retaliation.

PROVIDENCE — Governor Dan McKee said Thursday that he wants Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti to meet with union employees who reported that Alviti had fostered a toxic workplace culture.

Alviti’s Department of Transportation is facing an enormous challenge with the closure of the Washington Bridge westbound, prompted by a critical failure of several steel rods. The DOT, meanwhile, is coming under increasing scrutiny. State lawmakers are planning an oversight hearing next week. Federal investigators are requesting records.

Local 400′s leaders, for their part, say the problems they see at RIDOT start at the very top, in Alviti’s office.

“The environment is toxic,” Brendan Fogarty, the chief steward of the union, was quoted as saying in the Globe’s report. Alviti himself uses unprofessional language, and a video of him raising his voice at a person at a public meeting a few years ago wasn’t a one-off but a management style, Fogarty said.

McKee, asked if he was concerned about those reports, said one thing that allayed his concerns was the fact that state workers have procedures they can go through to address issues, like grievances and the human resources department.

A reporter pointed out that the RIDOT union leaders said many employees fear if they report things, they’ll be retaliated against. In their words, they said people feared being “exiled to Siberia.” And, they said, RIDOT no longer has its own human resources department, which creates its own problems.

McKee responded: “There is a process they can follow, if they feel as though it rises to that level.”

McKee added he still has confidence in Alviti to lead the department.

It’s unclear if the meeting between Alviti and the union leaders has happened yet.

Alviti has been RIDOT director since 2015, appointed by former governor Gina Raimondo and reappointed by McKee.

In response to the Globe’s inquiries about his management of the department, Alviti said in a statement: “RIDOT is an organization of highly functioning and highly motivated employees with a project management team that has delivered 270 rehabilitated bridges in the last seven years. We’re laser-focused on the work ahead, including addressing the Washington Bridge while keeping residents safe and continuing significant road and bridge repairs across the state.”

