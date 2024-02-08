Newton School Committee officially approves new teachers contract

The four-year pact, which was ratified by the union on Sunday, includes a 12.6 percent cost-of-living increase over four years for teachers, pay raises for classroom aides, social workers for some schools, and an expansion of paid parental leave, among other provisions.

The unanimous, 9-0 vote by the committee, which includes Mayor Ruthanne Fuller, also covered a return to work agreement for teachers and other union employees who were on the picket line.

NEWTON — The School Committee formally voted Thursday night to approve a new contract with the teachers union, marking the official end to intense and bitter negotiations that led to a 15-day strike, one of the longest in state history.

Advertisement

Prior to the vote, Superintendent Anna Nolin addressed the committee and a handful of spectators in attendance at the meeting held at the city’s education center.

“How does a school superintendent say anything adequate to the district and the community on this very polarized moment in our city after the strike?” Nolin said.

“I want to recognize the losses that our children and our families suffered and recognize our educators, depending on their role relative to ongoing negotiations, also feel a range of emotions of disappointment, anger, regret, confusion, coercion, happiness, unity.”

The district’s 12,000 students returned to their classrooms on Monday. The Newton Teachers Association voted on Jan. 18 to go on strike, citing more than a year of unsuccessful negotiations and underfunding for the schools.

The committee had voted to approve the agreement during an emergency meeting on Feb. 3, just hours after the two sides reached a tentative agreement. School Committee Chair Chris Brezski explained Thursday night’s vote was held during a regularly scheduled public meeting.

“We believe it’s the best practice here to have a second vote in a non-emergency meeting,” Brezski said.

Advertisement

He also thanked the committee members, staff, and others who took part in the committee’s negotiations. “I do want to thank everyone who was in that room with me for the 14 days,” he said. “I truly do have a different level of respect for each and every one of you.”

The return to work agreement governs a range of issues, including how to make up lost school days and how the union will reimburse the city for the cost of the strike, which city officials say cost $1 million. Students missed 11 days of classes during the strike. To make up for some lost school days, the district has canceled most of the February school vacation week.

Teacher strikes are illegal in Massachusetts. A judge had fined the union about $625,000. The two sides agreed, as part of the return to work agreement, that they will ask the judge to waive the fine on the condition that the money be paid instead to the school district, per the agreement.

Katherine McCabe of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Instagram @lila_hempel_edgers.