One of the greatest women’s basketball players will headline the Women’s Summit

The day-long event’s theme is “Passion, Purpose, Power, Possibility,” and it will feature educational breakout sessions and lively networking opportunities for female professionals across New England.

She’ll be joined by Susan Packard, co-founder of Scripps Networks Interactive and former chief operating officer of HGTV.

Lisa Leslie, a three-time WNBA MVP, four-time Olympic gold medalist, and one of the greatest women’s basketball players in history, will be one of two keynote speakers at the 27th Bryant University Women’s Summit on March 14.

Event organizers also asked 36 students from Central and Hope High Schools in Providence, along with Girl Scouts from across the state, to attend as guests.

The bigger picture: The Women’s Summit has been one of Bryant’s signature events since it was established in 1997, but it has grown to become one of the biggest conferences of its kind in the region.

Past keynote speakers have included Viola Davis, Arianna Huffington, Angela Duckworth, Soledad O’Brien, Suze Orman, and Mika Brzezinski.

Registration opens for corporate partners today and for the general public on Monday.

