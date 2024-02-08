Opening arguments begin in Adam Montgomery murder trial, with defense set to concede guilt on 2 counts

Montgomery, 34, told the judge he authorized his legal team to admit he falsified physical evidence and abused his daughter’s corpse. Prosecutors allege he stuffed the girl’s body into a duffel bag and carted it from one hiding spot to another, including a walk-in freezer at the pizza shop where he worked. There’s also evidence he bought cutting and grinding tools and lime to use on her body months later.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Adam M. Montgomery’s defense attorneys are expected to tell jurors during opening arguments Thursday morning that their client, who’s on trial for second-degree murder, committed two lesser crimes related to the 2019 death of his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony, whose body still hasn’t been found.

By conceding his guilt on the two offenses concerning efforts to conceal and dispose of Harmony’s body, Montgomery’s public defenders can put the focus of the trial more squarely on the lead charge, which alleges he recklessly caused Harmony’s death by repeatedly striking her in the head with a closed fist.

Prosecutors have signaled they will paint a grisly picture of Montgomery’s alleged indifference. They have said he ate a meal from Burger King and used drugs in his car while his daughter sat in the back seat moaning in anguish and dying from her injuries.

Regardless of how the trial turns out, Adam Montgomery will spend decades in prison. A separate jury convicted him last year in a gun theft case, and he was handed two consecutive prison terms of at least 15 years apiece for being an armed career criminal. At that sentencing, he said he did not kill Harmony, and looked forward to refuting “those offensive claims” at trial.

Montgomery also faces felony counts of second-degree assault and witness tampering in this case. He’s accused of pressuring his estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery, to lie to authorities. She testified against him in the firearms case and is expected to be a key witness in this trial as well.

Court filings show Adam Montgomery’s defense attorneys plan to attack Kayla’s credibility by bringing up her criminal record, including her convictions for lying to authorities. The jury is expected to hear that Kayla was convicted of perjury for falsely telling police she had been working at Dunkin’ Donuts about a week before Harmony’s death when, in fact, she had been with Adam.

Superior Court Judge Amy B. Messer meets with lawyers at jury selection for the Adam Montgomery in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester, N.H, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. David Lane/Associated Press

Harmony’s mother, Crystal Sorey, who lost custody in 2018, is expected to be another key witness. Court records suggest prosecutors will introduce evidence that Montgomery began blocking Sorey from seeing their daughter in April 2019. The alleged murder occurred in December 2019, and Sorey notified police in November 2021 that her daughter was missing.

Prosecutors produced a list of nearly 200 anticipated witnesses for this case, including six experts and 75 law enforcement officers from local and federal agencies. The trial is scheduled to proceed daily in the Hillsborough Superior Court Northern District and could take weeks.

Montgomery attended court in person on Tuesday, the first day of jury selection. But he didn’t come to court on Wednesday, opting to remain locked up while the jury selection concluded without him. He joined the proceedings briefly via videoconference on Wednesday afternoon, when he told Judge Amy B. Messer that he had signed off on his attorneys’ opening argument.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This story will be updated.

