Jury deliberations will resume Friday in retrial of man accused of killing Weymouth police sergeant and 77-year-old woman in 2018

It is the second time Lopes has faced trial for their deaths. In the first trial, Cannone declared a mistrial in July after jurors — selected from Worcester County — deliberated for two weeks but could not reach an unanimous verdict on two counts of first-degree murder. She ordered jurors for the retrial be selected from Bristol County.

The jury was unable to reach a verdict after meeting for almost two hours Thursday afternoon and will continue deliberations Friday morning.

DEDHAM — Jurors began deliberations Thursday afternoon in the murder case of Emanuel Lopes, the man accused of killing Weymouth police Sergeant Michael Chesna and 77-year-old Vera Adams in 2018, following closing remarks by the prosecution and defense as they argued over Lopes’ mental state at the time of the killings.

Advertisement

Prosecutors say on July 15, 2018, Lopes hit Chesna with a rock and then shot him multiple times with his own gun as police were pursuing Lopes, who had fled the scene of a car crash. After shooting Chesna, Lopes allegedly made his way to a nearby neighborhood, where he fired three shots through the window of a home where Adams was, striking her twice.

In his closing argument, Norfolk assistant district attorney Greg Connor urged jurors to find Lopes guilty of a total of 11 charges, including first-degree murder in the slayings of both Chesna and Adams.

“He can appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions,” Connor told the jury, as he recounted the events of the day. “His life has changed forever, and the lives of Vera Adams and Michael Chesna are over.”

Lopes’ attorney, Larry Tipton, argued that his client has a documented history of struggling with mental health, and his actions and decisions that day were illogical and indicate that he was mentally incapacitated. Discussing how Lopes approached the officers while carrying a large stone over his head, Tipton said

Advertisement

“What kind of a thinking person would do this?” he asked the jury.

Lopes, dressed in a buttoned shirt with blue and white stripes and wearing black framed glasses, mostly stared down at his hands clasped in his lap throughout the roughly four hours of proceedings Thursday. He was led into the courtroom in handcuffs and ankle shackles.

Behind him was a courtroom filled with friends and family of the victims, including dozens from the Weymouth police department, with chief Richard Fuller and former chief Richard Grimes seated in the first row. Grimes was chief when Chesna was killed in 2018, shortly before he retired and Fuller, a former captain, was named chief.

Also seated in the first row, on the other side of the aisle, was Chesna’s wife, Cindy, who leaned forward in her seat and listened closely as Connor laid out the prosecution’s argument. She appeared emotional, wiping away tears, as Connor walked through the events of July 15, 2018.

Prosecutors say Lopes stole his girlfriend’s car, crashed into a vehicle, and ran away into a nearby neighborhood. After throwing a rock through the window of a home, Lopes encountered Chesna, who tried to apprehend him. But Lopes hurled another rock at Chesna’s head, knocking him unconscious, prosecutors said.

He then shot Chesna multiple times with the officer’s gun before shooting at other officers and running away toward a neighbor’s home, where he shot Adams through a window, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

Material from previous Globe stories was used in this report.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.