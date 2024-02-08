Two men indicted by federal grand jury for allegedly staging armed robberies at stores in immigration visa fraud plot

Rambhai Patel, 36, of Farmingdale, N.Y., and Balwinder Singh, 39, of Queens, N.Y., were indicted in US District Court in Boston on one count each of conspiracy to commit visa fraud, said Acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office and court papers.

A federal grand jury in Boston on Thursday indicted two men for their alleged roles in a scheme to stage armed robberies of stores to help employees apply for immigration visas available to crime victims and those who assist police investigations, according to authorities and legal filings.

Advertisement

Beginning in March 2023, Levy’s office said in a statement, Patel and his co-conspirators, at times including Singh, carried out at least nine staged robberies of convenience stores, packies, and fast-food joints, including at least five heists in Massachusetts.

Robberies were allegedly staged at stores in Hingham, Weymouth, Marshfield, Randolph, and Worcester between March and October of last year, according to the indictment.

“It is alleged that the purpose of the staged robberies was to allow the clerks present to claim that they were victims of a violent crime on an application for U nonimmigration status (U Visa),” said Levy’s office. “A U Visa is available to victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and who have been helpful to law enforcement in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity.”

During each phony job, Levy’s office said, the purported robber would brandish an “apparent firearm” before fleeing with cash, and staff would wait five minutes or more before alerting cops.

“One purported victim allegedly paid $20,000 to participate as a victim in one of the staged armed robberies,” the statement said. “In turn, Patel allegedly paid the store owners for the use of their stores for the staged robbery. It is alleged that at least two purported victim co-conspirators submitted U Visa applications based on being victims of the staged armed robberies.”

Advertisement

The feds seized more than $485,000 from “a residence” in Farmington, N.Y. as part of the probe, as well as nine gold bars and jewelry from a safe deposit box at a bank in that community, the indictment said.

Levy’s office said Patel was arrested in December in Seattle and remains detained pending trial. Singh was arrested in December in Queens and released with conditions following an initial appearance in court on Dec. 28, Levy’s office said.

It wasn’t immediately clear when Patel and Singh will be arraigned on the indictment.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.