Watch: ‘Reckless’ driver caught smiling on camera before hit-and-run crash in Bellingham

An Ashland man was allegedly caught on camera last month driving 77 miles per hour in a stolen truck before he collided with another vehicle in Bellingham and then fled the scene, police said.
The 23-year-old man was later arrested by police in Rhode Island and confessed that he’d been “under the influence of an illegal substance” while he was driving and didn’t remember where the crash occurred, according to a Facebook post by the Bellingham Police Department.
A harrowing video of the moments leading up to the Jan. 14 collision show the man smiling as he drove along Pulaski Boulevard, reaching speeds of nearly 80 miles per hour while passing other vehicles on the road.
“He narrowly avoids three vehicles before colliding with a fourth and then flees the scene of the crash before responding officers arrive,” Bellingham police wrote in the post.
Bellingham police responded to the hit-and-run crash and were given the license plate and description of the truck, which had been reported stolen to Hopkinton police.
The man driving the stolen truck was later arrested by the West Greenwich police. He has been summoned to court and is due to appear in Milford District Court next month, police wrote.
“Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported from this incident, but it is evident that this individual’s reckless behavior could have had catastrophic consequences,” police wrote.
