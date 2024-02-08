fb-pixelBoston police seek woman who sprayed mace on person at bank Skip to main content

Boston police ask for help identifying woman who allegedly sprayed mace on another person at Roxbury bank

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated February 8, 2024, 1 hour ago

Boston police are asking the public to help identify a woman who allegedly sprayed mace on a person after a dispute at a bank branch in Roxbury last week, the department said Thursday.

The incident occurred at a Santander Bank office at 330 Martin Luther King Boulevard last Friday afternoon, police said in a statement.

The suspect allegedly fled the scene in a gray Mitsubishi SUV. Police described her as “a black female with a medium build and a tattoo on her left forearm,” according to the statement.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police detectives at 617 343-4275.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

