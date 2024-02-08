Boston police ask for help identifying woman who allegedly sprayed mace on another person at Roxbury bank

Boston police are asking the public to help identify a woman who allegedly sprayed mace on a person after a dispute at a bank branch in Roxbury last week, the department said Thursday.

The incident occurred at a Santander Bank office at 330 Martin Luther King Boulevard last Friday afternoon, police said in a statement.

The suspect allegedly fled the scene in a gray Mitsubishi SUV. Police described her as “a black female with a medium build and a tattoo on her left forearm,” according to the statement.