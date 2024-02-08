Here’s your quick rundown of the Supreme Court’s hearing on whether Trump can be kicked off Colorado’s ballot

The case that finally forced their hand was sparked last year when six Colorado voters petitioned their state to exclude Trump from the presidential primary ballot because, they argued, he participated in the insurrection.

But before we delve into the arguments, here’s a quick review of how we got here:

On Thursday, the US Supreme Court began to officially do what it seems reluctant to since former President Donald Trump’s legal cases began to pile up: weigh in on the 2024 presidential election as it unfolds.

An unusual trial was held. Trump didn’t participate in it. But the finding in Colorado was that his actions leading up to and during the January 6th attack on the Capitol amounted to insurrection. Later, in a 4-3 vote, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump’s name couldn’t appear on the ballot. Trump appealed the decision, and it was fast-tracked to the Supreme Court, possibly because Colorado’s presidential primary is on March 5 and ballots will begin to be mailed on Sunday.

Which is how, for about two hours, the Supreme Court heard arguments from both Colorado lawyers and Trump’s lawyer, about whether or not a clause in a post-Civil War constitutional amendment bars Trump from appearing on presidential primary ballots.

The section in question reads as follows:

“No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

While this case is just about Trump appearing on the Colorado Republican presidential primary ballot, it could have a much bigger impact. Maine’s secretary of state also ruled that Trump couldn’t appear on that state’s presidential primary ballot, an issue that is tied up in courts. Further, if the court allowed Trump to be barred from the ballot, other states could decide to eliminate him as well including swing states like Michigan which has Democratic majorities in the state house, a Democratic governor, and a Democratic secretary of state.

Now, on to the oral arguments:

What did the discussion center on?

The justices and lawyers went back and forth basically on two different questions. First, they debated whether the 14th Amendment section applied to the office of the president. It lists a bunch of other positions, but not the office of president. Colorado attorneys, said that it’s crazy to think that those who wrote the amendment thought the president was exempt from being barred from office for insurrection.

Second, there was the question of whether the 14th Amendment was “self-executing” or whether Congress needed to act further to bar Trump or an individual in particular. For example, did the 14th Amendment simply act like other restrictions elsewhere in the Constitution which states a person must be at least 35 years old to be president? That would mean it was “self-executing.”

The court was really interested in this point, which could be a way to kick the question elsewhere.

What the discussion didn’t center on:

There was very little discussion about what is central to the premise of the Colorado case: did Trump participate in an insurrection?

If he didn’t, then, of course, the 14th Amendment discussion wouldn’t even come up. It’s important to note that while an election law proceeding took place in Colorado that said he did, he hasn’t been charged anywhere with taking part in an insurrection. Notably, others involved on January 6th have been.

Even Democratic-nominated justices were skeptical about kicking Trump off the ballot.

Two justices who were nominated by Democratic presidents also appeared to go down a line of questioning suggesting they were inclined to keep Trump on the ballot.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was nominated by President Biden, centered her questions on the issue about the word “president” explicitly not used in the amendment.

For Justice Elana Kagen, nominated by former President Obama, she was curious whether the 14th Amendment was giving too much power to an individual state to impact a national election in this way.

Justice Thomas participated in the hearing despite his wife’s involvement the organizing of January 6th.

In November, all nine justices of the Supreme Court signed a code of ethics where they pledged, among other things, to recuse themselves if “impartiality might be reasonably questioned” if a justice or a spouse of a justice has an interest in the matter before the court.

Given the separation of powers, no one can really enforce these rules on an individual judge. Thursday’s hearing was the first time the new ethical code was tested.

Justice Clarence Thomas, the most senior conservative justice on the court, showed just how unenforcible the new code is. His wife, Ginni Thomas, was among the organizers of the “Stop the Steal” protest on January 6th. She even attended the rally, but did not go to the Capitol that day.

Where this seems to be going

More than looking at the 6-3 makeup of a conservative Supreme Court, the bigger dynamic at play is the fact that the court doesn’t like to weigh in so centrally into electoral politics. This would be the biggest ruling in that vein since the Bush v. Gore decision in the 2000 election. Many legal scholars have said the court was harmed by weighing in the way it did back then.

What’s next

Most court rulings are issued in June, with the most controversial ones in late June, like the decision that overturned Roe v Wade. But the court has fast-tracked this matter and does appear to understand the urgency of the clock.

The Bush v Gore decision was issued the next day. Few expect it to be that fast, but it’s clear the court knows the clock is ticking.





James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.