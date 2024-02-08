For many across the NFL, Bill Belichick’s absence from the sideline in 2024 will be surreal

“It’s hard to hire Bill Belichick,” said Esiason, the 1988 NFL MVP and current host on WFAN in New York. “When he comes into the building, he wants the entire building. And the owner has to be willing to say, ‘OK, you can have the entire building, because the people we have in here are so inept that we have to get rid of them.’ That makes him a tough hire.”

LAS VEGAS — For the first time in 50 years, Bill Belichick won’t be inhabiting an NFL sideline next fall. The Patriots dismissed him, and no team hired him as its head coach.

But it doesn’t make Belichick’s absence any less surreal.

Belichick has been an NFL coach since 1975, and he participated in 11 of the NFL’s first 57 Super Bowls, winning eight as a head coach or coordinator.

Now, with the NFL descending on Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, Belichick is suddenly out of the NFL picture.

“He’s changed the game in many ways, he’s brought innovation, and I don’t think anyone can take anything away from his record,” said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who noted that he has spoken with Belichick since the Patriots dismissed him Jan. 11. “I think he’ll be missed, but I have a feeling that he’ll still be around the game somehow.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, left, said that Bill Belichick will certainly be missed on the sidelines this season. Jim Davis

Though he’s currently a free agent, Belichick, 71, is still a popular topic of conversation this week at the Super Bowl. Of the seven teams other than the Patriots to fire head coaches this year, the Falcons were the only team to officially interview Belichick. The Commanders reportedly contacted Belichick, and the Eagles and Cowboys considered him before deciding to retain Nick Sirianni and Mike McCarthy, but their interest was more behind-the-scenes.

“I definitely thought he was going to be hired; we’re talking about the great, powerful Oz now,” said Tony Romo, who is calling Sunday’s Super Bowl for CBS. “I also know Bill, and the fact that just because you guys don’t think you didn’t hear about him getting interviewed or someone didn’t offer him a job doesn’t necessarily mean it’s true.”

Falcons owner Arthur Blank was serious about hiring Belichick, interviewing him twice in person, including once on his yacht. But ultimately the Falcons and the other six teams passed on Belichick and his 333 career wins, just 14 behind Don Shula for the all-time record.

“I thought for sure he was going to have almost a pick of jobs,” CBS analyst Charles Davis said. “I think the surprise to me was when I heard he was interviewing. Like, interviewing? Bill Belichick? It’s going to be very strange that he’s not in the league, but I don’t expect that to last long.”

Former Texans defensive end J.J. Watt also is perplexed that Belichick didn’t get a head coaching job. The fact that Belichick will turn 72 in April probably worked against him, Watt said.

“I think the age thing is more of — if you’re going to use that argument — it’s more of owners saying, ‘I want to find my head coach for the next 15-20 years,’ as opposed to saying what Bill can do right now,” said Watt, now with CBS.

“Some teams go younger to say, ‘This is our guy for the next 15 years,’ but I mean, the guy’s won six Super Bowls, the second-most games in NFL history. He has an unbelievable amount of knowledge.”

Watt sees parallels between Belichick’s situation and the one experienced last year by Lamar Jackson, when teams strangely lined up to announce that they wouldn’t be interested in signing a dynamic 26-year-old quarterback.

“Last year teams came out and openly said, ‘We’re not interested, we’re not interested.’ Now, just about every single one of those teams probably should have been interested in Lamar Jackson,” Watt said.

“I do wonder if a year from now, we’re going to be looking back and saying, ‘Hey, you might have wanted to take a look at Bill Belichick.’ ”

Romo believes that not coaching in 2024 is more Belichick’s own choice because none of the situations were right for him.

“I think he’s waiting for the correct fit,” Romo said. “If I’m an owner, he’s at the top of my list, I can tell you that right now.”

Belichick shouldn’t have trouble finding work related to the NFL next fall. Though he often tried to be as curmudgeonly and dry as possible in press conferences, his knowledge of X’s and O’s, the history of the game, and his ability to teach would likely translate well to television. It’s unlikely Belichick would want to travel every weekend as a game analyst, but he could be a studio analyst or do projects with NFL Films.

“He’d be phenomenal,” Davis said. “He’s a teacher, and when he starts teaching, you ask one question and you get a five-minute answer. When you do a meeting with him, if you ask him something about football or the history of the game or what’s going on with the league right now — ‘Why is tackling so difficult in the first month of the season?’ — now you’re getting stuff, and it is gold.”

Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski hopes Belichick takes the time to recharge his batteries.

“I think it will be good for him to take a year off,” Gronkowski said. “The guy has put his time in, he’s the best coach of all time. We’re definitely going to miss seeing him on the sideline.

“Hopefully he just takes time off, reinvigorates himself, go enjoy himself, then come back next year with some vengeance, baby.”

Former Patriot Rob Gronkowski thinks it would be beneficial for Belichick to take some time away from coaching. Ezra Shaw





Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.