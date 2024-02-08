Brian Belichick staying with Patriots coaching staff

Turns out there will still be a Belichick in Foxborough after all.

Patriots safeties coach Brian Belichick — the youngest son of former head coach Bill Belichick — is remaining with New England and will join Jerod Mayo’s staff, a league source confirmed to the Globe.

Belichick has a strong working relationship with Mayo, who was named the 15th head coach in franchise history last month. Belichick has been in Foxborough for eight seasons, spending the past four years as the team’s safeties coach.