Brian Belichick staying with Patriots coaching staff

Turns out there will still be a Belichick in Foxborough after all.
Patriots safeties coach Brian Belichick — the youngest son of former head coach Bill Belichick — is remaining with New England and will join Jerod Mayo’s staff, a league source confirmed to the Globe.
Belichick has a strong working relationship with Mayo, who was named the 15th head coach in franchise history last month. Belichick has been in Foxborough for eight seasons, spending the past four years as the team’s safeties coach.
It remains to be seen what Belichick’s exact role with the Patriots will be in 2024 and beyond, but he could slot right back in as the team’s safeties coach under Mayo and recently promoted defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington.
While Brian Belichick will stick with New England, his older brother, Steve, agreed to become the defensive coordinator at the University of Washington earlier this week. Steve Belichick also held multiple assistant roles under his father in New England, while also calling plays since the 2019 season.
