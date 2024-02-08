In highly anticipated matchup of NHL’s top teams, Bruins score a shutout of Canucks

Vancouver (34-12-5) entered the game as the top team in the NHL with points in a dozen straight games, but the Eastern Conference-leading Bruins dominated the Canucks in every phase in improving to 32-10-9 and forging a tie atop the overall standings.

Following a flameout Tuesday against the Flames coming out of the All-Star break, the Bruins reignited their game Thursday night, pinning a 4-0 loss on the Canucks at TD Garden.

Charlie Coyle set up a pair of shorthanded goals in the first period — the first by Brad Marchand just 32 seconds in — and the Bruins were never really threatened thereafter.

Advertisement

Coyle’s two helpers extended his career-high point streak to 10 games as he continues to show he’s among the NHL’s most well-rounded centers.

Linus Ullmark made 17 saves for the shutout.

It was clear from the jump that the Bruins still felt a little salty from Tuesday’s lackluster loss to the Flames.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The Bruins bolted into the Canucks zone right off the opening faceoff, however their eagerness led to partial breakaway for Dakota Joshua and forced Jakub Lauko to commit a holding penalty just 17 ticks in. Actually, Lauko was fortunate Joshua wasn’t awarded a penalty shot.

The infraction really hurt — the Canucks.

Boston’s penalty kill swarmed, and Marchand scored 15 seconds after the call.

Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko tried a wraparound clear, but it was intercepted at the half boards by Coyle, who centered the puck to Marchand. The captain’s first shot ticked off Demko (21 saves), but he went top shelf with his own rebound for the 1-0 lead.

It was Marchand’s 25th goal of the season and his 35th career shorthanded tally.

Feeling feisty following the goal, Marchand got into it with J.T. Miller when the two crossed paths heading to their benches at the end of a shift. Some dirty looks, choice words, and shoves were exchanged, leading to matching roughing penalties.

Advertisement

The Bruins went on the power play for the first time when Miller ran over Hampus Lindholm in the defensive end, but the hosts couldn’t capitalize.

It wasn’t until David Pastrnak was sent off for tripping Elias Pettersson that the Bruins were able to double their lead with another shorty.

Coyle again was the catalyst, picking off a pass and springing Danton Heinen on a partial breakaway. With Vancouver All-Stars Quinn Hughes and Pettersson in hot pursuit, Heinen raced in, used his body to shield away the defenders and went top shelf over Demko’s blocker.

Heinen’s 10th goal of the season was his second career shorty, his first since he was a rookie in 2017-18.

The Bruins doubled their lead again in the first minute of the second period with a pair of strikes when a chunk of the faithful were still in the beer lines.

Morgan Geekie got the first and it was most unusual.

Set up for a one-time clapper just inside the blue line, Pastrnak’s stick exploded on contact with the blade end helicoptering toward the net. With all eyes on the lumber, the puck trickled through a slew of skates and eventually hit Geekie’s stick before it deflected in off Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers’s blade.

Just 15 seconds after Geekie’s “snipe,” Pavel Zacha made it 4-0.

Zipping down the middle, Zacha collected a saucy backhander floater from James van Riemsdyk and ripped a low wrister past Demko’s blocker for his 12th of the season.

Advertisement

The Bruins kept up the pressure for the remaining 19 minutes of the second, with Rick Tocchet’s club unable to establish any rhythm. When the Canucks did mount pressure, Ullmark was able to make the save — with help from Brandon Carlo, who swept two loose pucks out of the blue paint.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.