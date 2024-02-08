Jaeshawn Rogers, Burke boys’ basketball avenge loss to Charlestown to earn share of City League’s South Division title

It was obvious the highly-anticipated City League showdown meant the world for the eighth-ranked Bulldogs after Charlestown won the first meeting, 94-84, in a double-overtime thriller two weeks ago.

That was the scene after the Burke boys’ basketball team pulled away in the final minutes to secure a 68-65 win over fifth-ranked Charlestown at a packed Burke High on Thursday night.

Jaeshawn Rogers skipped across the court with a smile beaming from ear to ear. On the far baseline, Malik Adamson stood and looked forward with tears in his eyes.

“We took this one very personal,” said Rogers. “They beat us the first time, but we were back at our home gym and we had to win.”

Advertisement

Burke's Jaeshawn Rogers knifes between Charlestown defenders Damante Vanheyningen (5) and Jaylen Hunter-Coleman for two of his team-best 18 points in the Bulldogs' huge victory at home Thursday. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

In a fourth quarter that featured seven lead changes and four ties, the Bulldogs (13-3) finally gained enough separation by showcasing their scoring depth. Point guard Jasaad Fenton, back in the lineup after missing the first 12 games, swished a straightaway 3-pointer to break a 57-57 tie.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Adamson followed with a layup before Rogers converted an acrobatic layup from the left side for a 66-59 lead. The crowd sensed victory when Rogers stepped to the foul line and calmly sank the clinching free throws amid a chaotic sequence.

“It meant everything to get a win like this in our building in front of that environment,” said Burke coach Joe Chatman. “That’s a state championship atmosphere.”

With leading scorer Jaeden Roberts (16 points) on the bench with cramps for most of the second half, Burke received contributions up and down the lineup. Adamson netted 17 points, Rogers stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists, and Denilson Fanfan and Damani Williams combined for five key points in the fourth.

“We’re all scorers and we’re not a one-man team,” said Adamson.

Advertisement

Charlestown's Jaylen Hunter-Coleman drives to the basket between the defense of Jaeden Roberts (2) and Denilson Fanfan (4) in the Townies City League defeat at Burke Thursday. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

It was a valiant effort from Charlestown (13-2), which rallied from a 7-point deficit in the third quarter and led 51-46 early in the fourth. Sophomore guard Jaylen Hunter-Coleman continued his torrid season with a game-high 27 points, while Jaylin Williams-Crawford came alive in the second half and finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

The City powers finished tied atop the City League’s South Division with identical 9-1 league records. But both teams acknowledged a rubber match is likely on the horizon in the City League Championship on Feb. 22. If the two regular season matchups taught them anything, it will surely be another tight battle.

“At least we know in the regular season we’re tied now,” Chatman said. “I’m sure we’ll see them again.”