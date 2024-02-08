Canucks at Bruins: Vancouver, Boston square off in battle of NHL leaders

The Bruins (71 points) lead the Eastern Conference but are narrowly beaten out by Vancouver (73) for the NHL’s top spot overall. A win would bring the Bruins level.

In the first of two battles between the NHL’s elite, the league’s points leaders will face off Thursday night when the Canucks visit TD Garden.

The Bruins have won seven of their last nine but are fresh off a 4-1 loss to Calgary on Tuesday. Things got worse on Wednesday, with the news that rookie center Matt Poitras will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.

The Canucks are surging, winners of 12 of their last 14, the only blemishes a shootout loss at Columbus and an overtime loss to St. Louis.

Here’s your preview:

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -130. O/U: 6.0.

CANUCKS

Season record: 34-11-5. vs. spread: 33-17. Over/under: 30-18, 2 pushes

Last 10 games: 8-0-2. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 6-4

BRUINS

Season record: 31-10-9. vs. spread: 27-23. Over/under: 25-25

Last 10 games: 7-2-1. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 4-6

TEAM STATISTICS

Goals scored: Vancouver 189, Boston 174

Goals allowed: Vancouver 129, Boston 132

Power play: Vancouver 25.8%, Boston 26.0%

Penalty minutes: Vancouver 448, Boston 515

Penalty kill: Vancouver 79.6%, Boston 82.1%

Faceoffs won: Vancouver 50.0%, Boston 49.4%

Stat of the day: The Canucks lead the NHL in goals per game at 3.78.

Notes: The Bruins had won seven of their previous eight games and had lost just twice in regulation to Western Conference teams all season (12-2-5) before what coach Jim Montgomery called a “poor” effort against Calgary. “Obviously as a coaching staff, you look inwardly, and you look at our preparation,” Montgomery said. “You always think, as a coach, your preparation was good. But obviously it wasn’t good enough. A lot of mental mistakes. A lot of physical mistakes. That’s a lack of real good preparation individually and collectively.” … Pavel Zacha scored Boston’s lone goal Tuesday in the third period on a power play. He has recorded points in three consecutive games. … Vancouver began a five-game road trip and pushed its points streak to 12 games (10-0-2) with a 3-2 win Tuesday over the Hurricanes … Elias Lindholm, who was acquired in a trade with Calgary on Jan. 31, scored twice on the power play in his Canucks debut at Carolina. J.T. Miller netted the game-winning goal in the third period.

Sam Robb O'Hagan can be reached at sam.robbohagan@globe.com. Follow him on X @samrobbohagan and on Instagram @samrobbohagan.