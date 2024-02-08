Celtics acquire 76ers’ Jaden Springer, deal Dalano Banton to Trail Blazers

The Celtics made a pair of minor moves just a few minutes before Thursday’s deadline, acquiring guard Jaden Springer from the 76ers in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick, and sending wing Dalano Banton to the Trail Blazers for a top-55 protected second-round choice.

The Celtics were in line to acquire the better of the second-round picks of the Bulls and Pelicans. Now that choice will go to the 76ers in the Springer deal.

Springer, the 28th pick of the 2021 draft, averaged 4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1 assist over 30 games with Philadelphia this season. He is still just 21 years old, and a league source said the Celtics were intrigued by the 6-foot-4 guard’s defensive talent and potential upside as a shooter.