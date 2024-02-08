fb-pixelNBA trade deadline: Celtics deal for 76ers' Jaden Springer, send Dalano Banton to Blazers Skip to main content
Celtics acquire 76ers’ Jaden Springer, deal Dalano Banton to Trail Blazers

By Adam Himmelsbach Globe Staff,Updated February 8, 2024, 33 minutes ago
Jaden Springer, the 28th pick of the 2021 draft, averaged 4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1 assist over 30 games with Philadelphia this season.D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

The Celtics made a pair of minor moves just a few minutes before Thursday’s deadline, acquiring guard Jaden Springer from the 76ers in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick, and sending wing Dalano Banton to the Trail Blazers for a top-55 protected second-round choice.

The Celtics were in line to acquire the better of the second-round picks of the Bulls and Pelicans. Now that choice will go to the 76ers in the Springer deal.

Springer, the 28th pick of the 2021 draft, averaged 4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1 assist over 30 games with Philadelphia this season. He is still just 21 years old, and a league source said the Celtics were intrigued by the 6-foot-4 guard’s defensive talent and potential upside as a shooter.

On Wednesday, the Celtics acquired Grizzlies big man Xavier Tillman in exchange for Lamar Stevens and a pair of future second-round draft picks. So when the dust settles after these three moves are completed, Boston will still have one empty roster spot.

A league source said that the team will consider several options for filling that opening, including the possibility of converting center Neemias Queta’s two-way contract into a standard NBA deal, thus making him playoff eligible.

Banton signed a two-year minimum-salary deal with the Celtics last summer. He appeared in 24 games this season, averaging 2.3 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.

