The Celtics were smart not to wait until the trade deadline to get help at center

It’s uncertain when Xavier Tillman will make his Boston debut, but he does offer a boost for a Celtics team trying to return to its dominance of the first two months of the season. Wednesday’s 125-117 win over the Hawks at TD Garden was not one of the Celtics’ best performances but it was good enough, and they won on a night when they were outrebounded and badly lost the free throw battle.

There is help on the way for the Celtics, who didn’t wait until the 11th hour before the trade deadline to make a move. President of basketball operations Brad Stevens used the many assets acquired over the past few years to acquire needed frontcourt help.

Tillman, acquired from the Grizzlies for little-used Lamar Stevens and two second-round picks, will provide relief at center as the Celtics attempt to claim the No. 1 seed and rest key players in the final months of the season.

Boston received a sparkling performance from 37-year-old center Al Horford against his former team. He finished with 14 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 4 blocked shots, and 2 steals as Boston led the entire second half but didn’t pull away until the final minutes.

Horford has enjoyed a strong season despite his age and relegation to part-time starter. And with the Celtics keeping him out of back-to-backs, his legs are fresher, especially when the Celtics play with two days off as they did Wednesday.

Tillman should provide relief for Horford and Kristaps Porzingis, a priority since both are critical to the Celtics’ championship chances and are fragile because of age (Horford) and injury history (Porzingis).

Porzingis, who did not play in the first meeting between the teams, finished with 31 points in 32 minutes and feasted on Atlanta’s soft interior defense. He has been the X-factor the Celtics were banking on when they acquired him in June and has been mostly healthy. Tillman’s presence will offer relief and perhaps some added rest days.

“Toughness, he can pass, skilled,” Mazzulla said of Tillman. “High IQ, obviously good defender and excited to have him. It will be important for him to get up to speed on our defensive schemes and I’ll think he’ll give us some versatility. It’s important for our bigs to be versatile and I think that’s where [Porzingis] has grown in our system.”

Tillman will also serve as an enforcer and can take on some physical matchups that maybe aren’t suited for Porzingis.

Stevens could have left the roster, one that has produced the league’s best record, alone to make the postseason run without reinforcements. But he saw needs for improvement, and while the frontcourt has been boosted by Porzingis and Horford, there’s nothing wrong with too much depth.

“It’s definitely a benefit,” Horford said. “We’re looking forward to having him here and he’s a guy that has played on good teams and understands how to play. I look forward to playing with him and seeing how he’s going to be able to help us down the stretch.”

The Celtics were challenged by an Atlanta offense that’s third in the league and scored 67 points in the first half, led by Saddiq Bey’s 18 points. (Bey happens to be another potential trade target for the Celtics).

The second-half response was impressive. The defense held the Hawks to 39.1 percent shooting and just 5 points from All-Star guard Trae Young. The Celtics didn’t play as crisp as Mazzulla would have preferred but they’re responding favorably to being challenged. The Hawks outrebounded the Celtics, 49-45, and attempted 20 free throws to Boston’s 11.

Mazzulla likes to win those margins and the Celtics have for the most part, but they can’t spend the game barking at officials about calls and have to excel in other categories.

“The last couple of games we haven’t played our best basketball,” Mazzulla said. “But I do think we continue to keep an open mind on getting better. The way we played the game tonight was how our approach should be. The approach we had throughout the entire game was like we never wished for it to be over, we never wished for things to be easier. We played and continued to chip away at it and that’s the space we have to live in.”

The Celtics are 13-6 in their past 19 games after beginning the season 26-6. That wouldn’t be considered a slump for most teams but Mazzulla and his players have noticed slippage, such as the first half when the Hawks attempted 56 shots and scored 12 second-chance points.

Even games against lesser teams can be challenging. The Hawks are not a fun team to play because of their ability to score and Young’s breakout potential. But the key for the Celtics is to rely on what earned them the NBA’s best record: quality defense, ball movement, timely 3-point shooting, and using Porzingis to create easy buckets.

So the Celtics walked away Wednesday with a well-deserved victory, knowing they are slowly working themselves out of their version of a skid and that help is on the way.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.