EMass boys’ hockey: First 5 skating their lanes in Globe Top 20

In a week filled with parody and upsets, the top five remains unchanged in the Globe’s top 20 boys’ hockey poll with Catholic Conference powers St. John’s Prep, Xaverian, and Catholic Memorial leading the way.

Marshfield slides up into the six seed and Franklin jumps five spots up to eighth before the two sides clash in the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Doherty Division title game Sunday.

Westford jumps three spots following important MVC/DCL Division 1 wins over Shrewsbury and Andover. Newburyport, which defeated BC High on Monday, enters the poll for the first time this season.