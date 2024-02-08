fb-pixelEMass boys’ hockey: First 5 skating their lanes in Globe Top 20 - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
HS BOYS' HOCKEY: TOP 20

EMass boys’ hockey: First 5 skating their lanes in Globe Top 20

By Cam Kerry Globe Correspondent,Updated February 8, 2024, 19 minutes ago
Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

In a week filled with parody and upsets, the top five remains unchanged in the Globe’s top 20 boys’ hockey poll with Catholic Conference powers St. John’s Prep, Xaverian, and Catholic Memorial leading the way.

Marshfield slides up into the six seed and Franklin jumps five spots up to eighth before the two sides clash in the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Doherty Division title game Sunday.

Westford jumps three spots following important MVC/DCL Division 1 wins over Shrewsbury and Andover. Newburyport, which defeated BC High on Monday, enters the poll for the first time this season.

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 boys’ hockey poll

The Globe poll as of Feb. 8, 2024. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.St. John’s Prep13-3-01
2.Xaverian12-4-02
3.Catholic Memorial10-5-33
4.Pope Francis11-4-04
5.Archbishop Williams13-3-05
6.Marshfield14-2-27
7.Arlington12-3-28
8.Franklin12-6-013
9.Reading12-4-06
10.Canton13-3-212
11.Hingham9-6-29
12.Tewksbury12-3-010
13.Woburn12-3-011
14.Westford13-2-117
15.BC High6-9-115
16.Concord-Carlisle14-3-014
17.St. John’s (Shrewsbury)9-7-116
18.Newburyport13-3-1
19.Nauset13-1-119
20.Norwood13-1-120

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.

